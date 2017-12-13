High School Boys & Girls Basketball 

David A Willauer-Contributing Writer–

Guajome Park Improves to 6-0 in an Ocean League Boys Basketball Game, the Frogs of Guajome Park improve their record at 6-0 on the season behind the 27 point performance of Ty Ballard, 25 points by Michael Simmons and 13 by Cristian Garrett as they defeated the Patriots of Temecula Prep by a 78-47 score. Temecula Prep was led by Harrison Tablada with 14 points followed by Cyrus Jiminez with 12/

Guajome Park’s next game is at home as they host the Raptors of High Tech NC on Friday, December 15th.

San Pasqual Women’s Basketball Report