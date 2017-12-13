High School Boys & Girls Basketball 

David A Willauer-Contributing Writer–
Guajome Park Improves to 6-0 in an Ocean League Boys Basketball Game, the Frogs of Guajome Park improve their record at 6-0 on the season behind the 27 point performance of Ty Ballard, 25 points by Michael Simmons and 13 by Cristian Garrett as they defeated the Patriots of Temecula Prep by a 78-47 score. Temecula Prep was led by Harrison Tablada with 14 points followed by Cyrus Jiminez with 12/
Guajome Park’s next game is at home as they host the Raptors of High Tech NC on Friday, December 15th.
San Pasqual Women’s Basketball Report
1) 11/27/17 – 58-14 win over San Ysidro
2) 11/30/17 – 56-30 loss to Poway
3) 12/1/17 – 49-24 loss to Rancho Bernardo
a) Maddie Campbell #1 – 10 points, 4 assists, 4 steals
4) 12/4/17 – 54-41 win over Maranatha Christian
a) Alexis Toledo #2 Senior – 10 points, 5 rebounds
b) Karen Nguyen #10 – 8 points, 7 rebounds
c) Maile Thompson #23 – 12 points, 4 assists, 4 steals
d) Maja Kresovich #50 – 8 points, 11 rebounds
5) 12/5/17 – 53-49 loss to Canyon Crest Academy
Some standouts from the game:
a) Maddie Campbell #1 sophomore – 16 points, 6 assists
b) Maile Thompson #23 senior – 12 points
c) Maja Kresovich #50 freshman – 11 points, 6 rebounds
6) 12/6/17 – 55-47 loss to Otay Ranch
a) Maddie Campbell #1 – 10 points, 6 assists, 4 steals
b) Emma Cameron #22 senior – 4 points 9 rebounds
c) Maile Thompson – 20 points, 5 rebounds
d) Maja Kresovich – 8 points, 6 rebounds
7) 12/9/17- 73-56 win over Valley Center
a) Maddie Campbell #1 – 12 points, 8 rebounds, 14 assists, 5 steals
b) Emma Cameron #22 – 4 points, 6 rebounds
c) Maile Thompson #23 – 33 points, 3 steals
d) Kelsey Carter sophomore #52 – 5 points 7 rebounds
8) 12/11/17 – 65-47 win over Oceanside
a) #1 Maddie Campbell – 31 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists & 6 steals
b) #10 Karen Nguyen junior – 6 points 4 steals
c) #22 Emma Cameron – 6 points, 8 rebounds
d) #23 Maile Thompson – 8 points, 4 rebounds
e) #50 Maja Kresovich – 10 points, 6 rebounds
Regards,
Grace Campbell
Varsity Team Liaison