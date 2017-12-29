High School Basketball Tournaments

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-12-27-17-Sage Creek High School-Carlsbad, CA: The Bobcats of Sage Creek High School in the Torrey Pines Tournament, Mayors division opening game at Sage Creek High School this morning.

Final score: Sage Creek 91, O’Farrell Academy 40

Leading scores for Sage Creek:

Nick Sonck-18 – Kasper Kasradze-16 – Jailen Nelson-11 – Dacari Allen-10

Sage Creek improves to 2-0 and will take on the Golden Bears of Temecula High School on 1-2-18 in the New Years Tipoff which will be held at Del Norte High School

In a first round contest of the Holiday Basketball Classic in the Senators Division the Bengals of Brighton High School in Utah defeated the Falcons of Torrey Pines by a 74-73. Finn Sullivan led the Falcons with 33 points. 20 by Bryce Pope 10 by Noah Viera and Michael Pope. The Falcons of Torrey Pines have moved to the losers bracket where they will take on John Cooper High School from TX.

In a game at The Classic High School Basketball Tournament that was held at Damien High School

the Vista Panthers were defeated by the Vikings of St. Bernard High School by a 67-66 score. Dartmouth College bound Taurus Samuels, Makiah Morris and Isaiah Morris each contributed with 17 points each for the Panthers at 9-3.

On Wednesday, December 27th in a Mayors First Round contest, the Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns fall to 9-4 on the season as they fell to Mira Costa Mustangs by a 61-51 score. Noah Fields led the Longhorns with 19 points in the game.

In an Ocean League contest at the Tri City Holiday Basketball Tournament that was held at Tri City Christian School, 23 points by Ty Ballard and 13 by Cristian Garrett paced the Frogs of Guajome Park Academy as they improve their record to 8-2 by a 53-50 score. The White Tigers of Escondido Charter at 7-4 were led by Kyle Lapid with 21 points and 10 by Tim Perez.