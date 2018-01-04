Heroes of Vista 2018 Coming in April

Heroes of Vista 2018 is coming on Friday April 13, 2018 and we would like to encourage you to participate! Nominate Your Company for an Award: We are looking for the Best in 2017 to honor at our Heroes 2018 event and we would like YOU to help us find them! Nominate Your Company or another Company you know for the following categories: Small Business of the Year (50 employees or less)

Large Business of the Year (51+ employees)

New Business of the Year (In Existence or in Vista 2 years or less)

Non-Profit of the Year (501(c)3’s)

Business Person of the Year Application are Due by February 2, 2018 by 5:00pm.

Click HERE to download the application

Past Business Winners: Small Business of the Year: Open Source Maker Labs (2017) Pass N Go Smog (2016)

TJ Crossman’s Auto Repair (2015)

Prohibition Brewing Company (2014)

California Fruit Wine (2013)

Logo Expressions (2012)Large Business of the Year: Tri-City Medical Center (2017) Watkins Wellness (2016)

Toyota of Escondido (2015)

Children’s Paradise (2014)

Directed Electronics (2013)

Datron World Communications (2012)New Business of the Year:

Bear Roots Brewing (2017) Nonprofit of the Year: Boys’ & Girls’ Club of Vista (2017) Businessperson of the Year: Mehdi Chitgari, Classic Chariots (2017) Terry Woods, Vista Press (2016)

Robert Westfall, Solatube (2015)

Jeff Ritchie, EDCO (2014)

Larry Anderson, Tri-City Medical (2013)

Chris Megison, Solutions for Change (2012)

Sponsor a Table! Come help us celebrate with 7 of your closest friends and get some recognition! Table sponsorship (table of 8) is only $1,250 for this celebration. Click HERE to download your Registration Form Donate an Auction/Raffle Item: Perhaps you can not make it on April 13th, but you would like to to support this event. You can still promote your business by donating items to our Silent and/or Live Auction. We need all sorts of items – small to large. All donations are willingly accepted and your company’s name will be listed at the event on the auction item itself, and more. Thank you in advance! The Vista Education Foundation is a 501(c)3 for tax purposes and letters of donation are available.

Gala Proceeds to Benefit Vista Education Foundation: The Vista Education Foundation is committed to achieving and maintaining a superior primary and secondary public education system in Vista.

