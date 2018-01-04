Heroes of Vista 2018 Coming in April

Small Business of the Year:
Open Source Maker Labs (2017)
Pass N Go Smog (2016)
TJ Crossman’s Auto Repair (2015)
Prohibition Brewing Company (2014)
California Fruit Wine (2013)
Logo Expressions (2012)Large Business of the Year:
Tri-City Medical Center (2017)
Watkins Wellness (2016)
Toyota of Escondido (2015)
Children’s Paradise (2014)
Directed Electronics (2013)
Datron World Communications (2012)New Business of the Year:
Bear Roots Brewing (2017)
Nonprofit of the Year:
Boys’ & Girls’ Club of Vista (2017)
Businessperson of the Year:
Mehdi Chitgari, Classic Chariots (2017)
Terry Woods, Vista Press (2016)
Robert Westfall, Solatube (2015)
Jeff Ritchie, EDCO (2014)
Larry Anderson, Tri-City Medical (2013)
Chris Megison, Solutions for Change (2012)