Heritage Park Day Fundraiser Saturday

The Friends of Oceanside Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Heritage Park Day Fundraiser on Saturday, May 13 from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. Admission/donation is $5 per adult and $1 per child. There will be live music, activities, food booths and the Ice Cream Parlor will be open. The North County Model Railroad Society will be open for viewing, as well as the “Trains For Kids” room. Heritage Park is located at 220 Peyri Road in Oceanside. This is an annual event and fundraiser to assist the Friends of Oceanside Parks and Recreation, so they can continue to support future events in the community such as summer concerts, movies in the parks and more!

For more info about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or Facebook “Friends of Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”