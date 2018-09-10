Herencia Mexicana Festival on Sunday, September 16th, 2018 will feature Entertainment, Food, Vendors and Raffles.
The event in Escondido’s Grape Day Park from 11 am to 5 pm. The festival is presented by USA Multicultral
