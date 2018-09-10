Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Herencia Mexicana Festival

Herencia Mexicana Festival

By   /  September 10, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Herencia Mexicana Festival on Sunday, September 16th, 2018 will feature Entertainment, Food, Vendors and Raffles.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The event  in Escondido’s Grape Day Park from 11 am to 5 pm. The festival is presented by USA Multicultral

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 7 hours ago on September 10, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 10, 2018 @ 10:49 pm
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

The Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series Brings Hip Hop

Read More →