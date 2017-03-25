HELPING OTHERS BE THEIR BEST EARNS STUDENT COUNTY AWARD

Ray Huard …. A Vista High School senior described by one of his teachers as “the real deal” has been named San Diego County March student of the month by the San Diego County Office of Education and San Diego NBC7.

“I never thought this would happen,” Kevin Medici said as he was greeted by cheering friends, teachers and family members at a recent surprise award ceremony at the high school.

Kevin was picked from among thousands of high school students “for making a difference” in his school and the community at large, said Music Watson, chief communications officer at the Office of Education. The monthly award is sponsored by Mission Federal Credit Union.

Among other things, Kevin is an honor roll student, a member of the school Character Leaders program, co-president of the Environmental Club, a leader of the school Buddies Club which works with special needs students, and is a member of the Outdoors Club. He also helps run the campus recycling program and is involved with a variety of off-campus activities, said teacher David Hanlon, who nominated Kevin for the award.

“He is kind, humble, leads by example, and is dedicated to making the world a kinder, gentler place for people, animals and our natural environment,” Hanlon wrote in nominating Kevin.

Principal Anthony Barela described Kevin as “an amazing kid.”

“As a student leader, he’s always there for the benefit of others,” Barela said. “He’s just been awesome.”

Caught off-guard by the recognition, Kevin said, “I’m trying to be the best I can be for others.”

One way he does that is by helping to put on a prom for students with special needs and by working with a volunteer soccer organization for children with special needs.

“He really enjoys helping the developmentally disabled kids, which is nice,” said his mother, Rebecca Medici. “We’re all very proud of him.”

Kevin said that his work with special needs kids is no big deal.

“To see them happy makes me happy,” Kevin said. “We should all care for each other.”

Kevin’s sister, Marissa Medici, said that her brother was “one of the most trustworthy people I know.”

“He really does deserve the award because he worked so hard to overcome a lot,” said Marissa, a 2015 Vista High School graduate who’s in her second year at Yale University.

Kevin was an avid soccer player, but was sidelined by two knee injuries.

“It limited his playing time and he’s been able to handle that,” Barela said.

Not one to give up, Kevin has taken up track and field as his new sport of choice.

He said his motto, taken from the movie, “Rocky,” is “It’s not how hard you hit, it’s how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.”

At home, Kevin is “a very calm person,” his mother said.

“When everything goes sideways, he’s so chill,” she said. “He’s a great presence that way.”

Looking ahead, Kevin said he’s looking at Humboldt State University as a possible college choice and is thinking of becoming a teacher “because I like to inspire people to be the best they can be.”

Asked who his role models were, Kevin said “My mother really inspired me to help others and my sister really inspired me to help the environment.”