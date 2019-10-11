Helping Cheetah Cubs Rescued From Illegal Pet Trade

Bonsall, CA — Recent news stories show very disturbing videos and photos of Cheetah cubs being smuggled out of Somalia by the illegal pet trade. Photos of emaciated tiny cubs and the containers they were stored in are absolutely heartbreaking. If they survive their dangerous transit, they become pets and status symbols of the very rich, where they often do not survive more than a year or two.

With less than 7500 Cheetahs in the wild, every cub is precious. Several organizations are working together to halt the trafficking of Cheetahs and to care for the rescued animals. The number, size, and staffing of these “safe zones” is woefully inadequate.

Wild Wonders in Bonsall will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, November 2, to support these efforts. All proceeds will go directly to those working to give the young cubs a second chance at life.

The fundraiser will feature wine, light appetizers, animal meet and greets, a special meeting with one of Wild Wonders very own ambassador cheetahs, auction items and a very special video presentation from Dr. Laurie Marker, Founder and Executive Director of the Cheetah Conservation Fund.

Tickets are $65 / person. Since alcohol will be served, all guests must be 21 years of age or older. More information can be found on the Wild Wonders web site (www.wildwonders.org),

or tickets may be ordered directly on EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fundraiser-forcheetah-

conservation-fund-tickets-75609370663



Link to CNN video titled “The Ultra-rich are illegally buying cheetahs as pets and it’s leading to their extinction: https://www.cnn.com/2019/08/28/africa/somaliland-cheetahs-gulfintl/

index.html

For further inquiries contact Jackie Navarro 760. 630. 9230

wildwonders@att.net

About Wild Wonders: The facility in Bonsall, California, is where kids and adults can “tame” their curiosity for wildlife. Through live interactive programs and tours at our site or yours, our wildlife educators and our 120 animal ambassadors will take you on a dynamic adventure you will not forget. Our goal is to excite the public and foster a desire to preserve and learn about wildlife and the important role they play in the planet we share.