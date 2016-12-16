Help Vista American Little League Ready Fields

JC Wynne aka Santa Claus is celebrating his birthday by cleaning up Vista American Little League’s baseball fields and is calling on the community for help.

Come join the 100 Man Crew and get our fields back in shape for the kids. “I cannot believe the fields have been this way for 12 years. I just had to do something” Wynne said.

Come out and bring your gloves, shovels rakes, hats & sunscreen. Hamburgers and Hot dogs & refreshments will be provided. Questions call JC at 760-207-8970.

Tax deductible donations are greatly appreciated and make payable to Vista American Little League.

View Michael Turko report here: http://www.kusi.com/clip/12929252/turko-files-still-not-finished#.WDzkIb7Y3Qg.facebook