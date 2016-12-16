Help Vista American Little League Ready Fields

JC Wynne aka Santa Claus is celebrating his birthday by cleaning up Vista American Little League’s baseball fields and is calling on the community for help.
Come join the 100 Man Crew and get our fields back in shape for the kids. “I cannot believe the fields have been this way for 12 years. I just had to do something” Wynne said.
Come out and bring your gloves, shovels rakes, hats & sunscreen. Hamburgers and Hot dogs & refreshments will be provided. Questions call JC at 760-207-8970.
Tax deductible donations are greatly appreciated and make payable to Vista American Little League.
View Michael Turko report here: http://www.kusi.com/clip/12929252/turko-files-still-not-finished#.WDzkIb7Y3Qg.facebook
Some of you may or may not know this however Vista America Little League has been without their baseball fields for quite some time now. Through a lot of hard work they are in within striking distance to be able to use their fields for this upcoming Spring Season.
With that being said Vista America has organized a ” French Field Work Day ” for tomorrow. I know this is last minute however Vista America could use all the support they can get.
Bring: Water, Gloves, Weed Wacker
7:00AM-12:00PM Address: 1310 Lee Drive Vista Ca 92083
I was hoping to have a couple of families ” JOIN ME ” tomorrow morning as I will be there representing RBVLL.
If you know anyone that needs some volunteer hours this would a great venue to work those hours off.
IT’S IMPORTANT WE SUPPORT THE COMMUNITY OF VISTA AS A WHOLE VISTA AMERICAN KIDS JUST WANT THEIR FIELDS BACK
