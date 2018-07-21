Help The Animals of Wild Wonders

We are Wild Wonders, a wildlife conservation and education center in North County San Diego. We are a forever home to over 100 animal ambassadors who are actively involved in educating the communities of Southern California. From under-privileged schools to libraries, and private events these animals are helping to make a difference for their wild cousins. As our animals are aging, their medical needs are changing and some of our ambassadors have to undergo expensive veterinary procedures to keep them healthy and happy.

This month our Burmese Python named Pugsley will need an extensive surgery and Dina our Egyptian Uromastyx lizard has recently undergone a difficult abdominal procedure.

Our 12-year-old Ambassador Cheetah Victor was recently diagnosed with VOD, a disease that affects his liver and has no cure. We are treating him daily to manage his symptoms. Victor has helped educate kids & adults all over Southern California regarding the importance of cheetahs, how to protect them, and how their population has drastically dwindled in their homeland of Africa. Our 5-year-old female Cheetah, Masika, has increasing arthritis due to a congenital condition, requiring ongoing diagnostics as well as expensive lifelong injections to help her mobility & keep her comfortable. They have & continue to be critical conservation ambassadors, providing much needed funds for their wild African cousins.

We have several retired or elderly ambassadors such as Seren, our African Serval, Acacia the Bat-Eared Fox and Linus the Kinkajou. Many of our elderly ambassadors require daily medications & extensive support to provide them with the essential care they need. These animals are near and dear to all of us, as part of our Wild Wonders Family.

By donating to our Go Fund Me, you will be assisting many of our most in-need ambassadors. We thank you so much for your support. Please check out our website www.wildwonders.org to learn more about us and how you can help.

This is a critical time for our senior animal ambassadors, many of us are giving what we can, but we can only do so much without outside help. These animals deserve to enjoy the best quality of life we can offer them, as they continue to promote the Wild Wonders mission of Rescue, Educate, & Conserve.

If you cannot make a donation, you can still help. Please share Wild Wonder’s story with your friends, family, and followers. If you are a vet in San Diego, Orange County, or Los Angeles and are willing to provide care at reduced rate, we hope you will reach out to us.

Thank you for your time. Our animal ambassadors have such a special place in our hearts and any help would be tremendously appreciated.

The Wild Wonders Family

https://www.gofundme.com/help-the-animals-of-wild-wonders