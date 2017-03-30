Help Fight Human Trafficking

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM Poway High School – Building K-1 – 15500 Espola Road, Poway , CA 92064

Come out and learn from San Diego’s Chief Deputy DA Summer Stephan about how human trafficking is prominent in San Diego. Learn from Alabaster Jar Project founder Susan Johnson on what you can do to help. Be inspired by a performance from Spoken Word artist NomiS Suggested donations for ticket seats $3 per student, $5 per adult Learn how to: Educate your peers Recognize red flags in the community Get involved and help combat trafficking in our community

Mailing address is: The Alabaster Jar Project, PO Box 351. Poway, CA 92074