Help Your Community Hospital Provide Shoes and Socks to Patients in Need

Tri-City Hospital Foundation holding shoe drive now through March 15 as part of National Shoe the World Day to ensure all patients are safely discharged with foot protection

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (Feb. 12, 2018) — In conjunction with National Shoe the World Day on March 15, Tri-City Hospital Foundation is calling upon local businesses and residents to donate new shoes and socks to help those in need. Donations are being accepted now through March 15 in donation bins in the main lobbies of Tri-City Medical Center at 4002 Vista Way, Oceanside and Tri-City Wellness Center at 6250 El Camino Real, Carlsbad. Volunteers will be on-hand on March 15 to accept drive-up donations at the front entrance of Tri-City Medical Center.

This is Tri-City Hospital Foundation’s second shoe drive, with plans to continue to hold the event annually to ensure the safety of all discharged patients. The event was inspired by the actions of Tri-City Medical Center nurse Imelda Browning, who gave a patient the shoes off her own feet to ensure the patient could be safely discharged from the hospital. The Tri-City Hospital Foundation New Socks and Shoe Drive is being sponsored this year by Sfeir Architects.

Tri-City Medical Center holds itself responsible for every patient’s safety and will not release patients without proper foot protection. Often patients come to the hospital in their pajamas or without proper footwear and frequently have no family member to bring them a simple change of clothes when it is time for them to leave the hospital. The collection drive builds an inventory of new shoes and socks that can be distributed to patients in need throughout the year. Cash donations are also welcome online at www.tricityhospitalfoundation.org.

“Our community has generously funded sophisticated medical equipment and innovative programs but here is a simple yet equally critical necessity that anyone can contribute to,” said Glen Newhart, president of Tri-City Hospital Foundation. “It will make a direct and positive difference in the lives of patients in need in our local community.”

About Tri-City Hospital Foundation.. Tri-City Hospital Foundation is celebrating more than 50 years as a link between the community and the hospital. Since its inception, a generous community of donors have provided millions of dollars in grants to Tri-City Medical Center. Many of the hospital’s most mission-critical facilities have been supported in whole or part by Foundation initiatives and community donors. Recently, the Foundation helped fund the da Vinci XI Surgical System with integrated table motion, making Tri-City Medical Center the only hospital in North San Diego County to have this state-of-the-art system in use for shorter, safer surgeries. For more information and to learn how you can make a difference, visit www.tricityhospitalfoundation.org.

About Tri-City Medical Center… Tri-City Medical Center has served its community for over 50 years and is a 388 bed full service, acute-care hospital in Oceanside, Calif. with a primary care clinic and over 700 physicians practicing in 60 specialties. Its Gold Seal of Approval® from the Joint Commission recognizes its commitment to safe and effective patient care for the residents of the community it serves. It operates the only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in North County as well as an Orthopedic & Spine Institute, a Cardiovascular Health Institute and a Neuroscience Institute along with the Tri-City Wellness Center in Carlsbad, Calif., recognized as one of the best wellness centers in San Diego County. It also specializes in women’s health, robotic surgery, cancer and emergency care. For more information about Tri-City Medical Center and Tri-City Healthcare District, visit www.tricitymed.org.