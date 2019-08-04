Hellfire Societe – Thomas Calabrese

Warriors of the Six Spears

Thomas Calabrese– Hellfire Club was a name for several exclusive clubs for high society rakes. ( Def: In a historical context, a rake (short for rakehell, analogous to “hellraiser”) was a man who was habituated to immoral conduct, particularly womanizing. Often, a rake was also prodigal, wasting his (usually inherited) fortune on gambling, wine, women and song, and incurring lavish debts in the process.

These clubs were established in Britain and Ireland in the 18th century and the name ‘Hellfire’ was most commonly used to refer to Order of the Friars of St. Francis of Wycombe. Such clubs were rumored to be the meeting places of ‘persons of quality’ who wished to take part in socially perceived immoral acts and deviant behavior. The members were often involved in finance and business and the activities in the clubs were kept were secret, under penalty of death. These clubs were closely associated to an elite society known only as The Order of the Second Circle comprised of powerful political leaders.

The first official Hellfire Club was founded in London in 1718, by Philip, Duke of Wharton and a handful of his high society friends, but the most notorious chapter was under the authority of Sir Francis Dashwood, and met irregularly from around 1749 to around 1766. Even after Dashwood died from alcohol poisoning after a raucous night of debauchery the ‘Hellfire Clubs’ continued to prosper and expand throughout the world. Some members brought their bizarre rituals to America during the colonial days and expanded their tentacles throughout the new country. Black Masses became attached to the club, beginning in the late Nineteenth Century when human sacrifices became part of the rituals. Once an individual willingly or unwillingly participated in a murder, his initiation was complete. He was now a member for life in Hellfire Societe and each additional heinous and depraved act sucked him deeper into the pit, never to escape. While members were afforded wealth and privilege that few in this world would ever experience, it came with a steep price… the individual’s soul. The power and wealth of these clubs became massive as they continued to acquire businesses and corporations all over the world. The traditions were handed down from generation to generation and history documented their involvement.

The Virginia Secession Convention of 1861 was called in Richmond to determine secession from the United States. John C. Breckenridge, John Janney, Henry Lewis Benning, Jeremiah Morton and John Smith Preston were all in favor of secession. It was no coincidence that they were all members of the Hellfire Socialite and civil war was their primary intention.

The Hearst news empire reached a revenue peak about three millions readers by 1928, but the economic collapse of the Great Depression and the vast and untimely over-extension of his empire cost William Randolph Hearst control of his holdings. It was unlikely that the newspapers ever paid their own way; mining, ranching and forestry provided whatever dividends the Hearst Corporation paid out. William Randolph Hearst’s conservative political position also placed him at odds with an ever-expanding group of radical socialists and communists in America. To make things worse for the great media chain was that members of the Hellfire Societe had infiltrated government agencies and targeted him. William Randolph Hearst was refused the right to sell bonds to investors by federal and state regulators and denied a much needed loan to stay solvent by numerous banking institutions. The shaky Hearst Empire was on the verge of collapse, unable to service its existing debts and faced a court-mandated reorganization.

In desperation William Randolph Hearst set up a meeting with his fellow titans of industries. In attendance at his ranch in Cambria, California were John D. Rockefeller, J. Paul Getty, Andrew Carnegie, Leland Stanford, Henry Ford, Cornelius Vanderbilt and J. Pierpoint Morgan.

“I need your help, my back is against the wall,” William Randolph Hearst pleaded.

“I’d help if I could, but I’m under audit and can’t move any money around for the time being” John Rockefeller replied.

“Same with me, I was given strict instructions about not investing at this time,” J. Pierpoint Morgan inquired, “In fact your name was specifically mentioned to me.”

Each man voiced the same sentiment and William Randolph Hearst came to realize that this was a well-planned hostile takeover of his empire and whoever was behind it was making sure he had no options.

Three days later, a young man and woman were waiting in Hearst’s office after he returned from a walk with his two Dachshund dogs, “Did I have an appointment with you?”

“No, but you’ll want to hear what we have to say,” The woman replied.

“Who are you?” Hearst asked.

“Names aren’t important, but our message is,” The man said.

“Which is?”

“A loan to help you out of your current predicament,” The woman said.

“In return for what?” William Randolph Hearst was obviously suspicious, “Majority ownership?”

“No control, you stay in charge and this is a no interest loan,” The man offered.

“Obviously you know I’m in a desperate situation, why wouldn’t you take advantage of that,” William Randolph Hearst inquired.

“Because it is important that the Hearst Corporation remains under your leadership. Have you ever heard of the Hellfire Societe?” The woman asked.

“I’ve heard rumors,” William Randolph Hearst answered.

“That is who is coming after you. They want to use your media empire to spread their message of anarchy and anti-American rhetoric. We don’t want that to happen.”

The woman pulled out some papers and set them on the desk, “I think you’ll find the terms of the loan acceptable. We’ll be in touch.”

Leadership of the Hellfire Societe were outraged when they found out that William Randolph Hearst had secured the necessary financing at the last minute, especially after they had come so close to buying him out for pennies on the dollar. When several corrupt federal regulators who were members of the Societe mysteriously disappeared, they knew that their sworn nemesis had come to Hearst’s rescue.

The Warriors of the Six Spears were King Leonidas of Sparta personal bodyguards. They were the most accomplished and deadly warriors in all of Greece. Legend has it that these six men killed over three thousand Persians at the Battle of Thermopylae. Descendants of these legendary warriors were sworn by their bloodlines to fight evil and worldwide conquest wherever it might arise.

In 1932, the Hellfire Societe aligned with a power hungry and charismatic individual named Adolph Hitler. Under their guidance and with their valuable assistance, Hitler was able to conquer almost all of Europe and almost eliminate the Jewish people. He might have succeeded in his quest for worldwide domination except for the strategic intervention of the ‘Warriors of the Six Spears.’ They worked with Claus von Stauffenerg and his co-conspirators to assassinate the German dictator on July 20, 1944 inside the Wolf’s Lair field headquarters near Rastenburg, East Prussia. The aim of the assassination was to wrest political control of Germany and its armed forces from the Nazi Party and end the war. Even though Operation Valkyrie failed and most of the conspirators were executed by the Gestapo, it created such a deep division in the German command structure that Hitler eventually took his own life on April 30, 1945.

In the 1950’s, Hellfire Societe member Congressman Joseph McCarthy used the strategy of accusing people of despicable criminal behavior and treasonous activity of which he was the greatest offender. McCarthy became the most visible public face in a period in the United States in which Cold War tensions fueled fears of Communist subversion. He alleged that numerous Communists and Soviet spies and sympathizers had infiltrated the United States federal government, universities and film industry. His reckless demagogic and unsubstantiated accusations destroyed numerous lives and ripped our country apart.

The ‘Warriors of the Six Spears convinced select Senate members to condemn McCarthy on December 2, 1954. After his censure, McCarthy continued his senatorial duties for another two and a half years, but his career as a major public figure had been unmistakably ruined. His colleagues in the Senate avoided him; his speeches on the Senate floor were delivered to a near-empty chamber or were received with conspicuous displays of inattention. The press that had once recorded his every public statement now ignored him, and outside speaking engagements dwindled to almost nothing. McCarthy had always been a heavy drinker, but after the censure he drank more than ever. When he was not drunk on whiskey, he was on the ‘so called wagon,’ which meant he indulged heavily on beer and morphine. McCarthy died at the Bethesda Naval Hospital on May 2, 1957, at the age of 48. His death certificate listed the cause of death as ‘Hepatitis, acute, cause unknown.’ Only members of the ‘Warriors of the Six Spears’ knew that he died from an overdose of alcohol and narcotics while alone one evening in his home.

The Hellfire Societe saw another opportunity to interject itself into American culture during the early 1960’s. Opposition to United States involvement in the Vietnam War began with demonstrations in 1964 against the escalating role of the U.S. military in the Vietnam War and grew into a broad social movement over the ensuing several years. This movement informed and helped shape the vigorous and polarizing debate, primarily in the United States, during the second half of the decade and early 1970s on how to end the war. The country became polarized with anti–war activists coming from all sections of America; students, women, minorities, music, movies and dozens of organizations. The Warriors of the Six Spears saw the precarious situation that the United States was in and decided not to intervene in this political struggle since both sides had valid points.

They chose to focus their attention on protecting the rights of veterans who did their patriotic duty by going off to serve in a very unpopular war and came back to an ungrateful nation who scorned them for their participation.

Iraq actively researched and later employed weapons of mass destruction from 1962 to 1991, when it destroyed its chemical weapons stockpile and halted its biological and nuclear weapon programs as required by the UN Security Council. The fifth president of Irag, Saddam Hussein was internationally condemned for his use of chemical weapons during the 1980s campaign against Iranian and Kurdish civilians during and after the Iran –Iraq war. In the 1980s, Saddam pursued an extensive biological weapons and a nuclear weapons program, though no nuclear bomb was ever built. After the Persian Gulf War (1990-1991), the United Nations in cooperation with the Iraqi government located and destroyed large quantities of chemical weapons and related equipment and materials. At that time Iraq vowed to cease its chemical, biological and nuclear programs.

In the early 2000s, members of the Hellfire Societe who had infiltrated the administrations of George W. Bush and Tony Blair and the intelligence community asserted that Saddam Hussein’s weapons programs were still actively building weapons, and that large stockpiles of WMDs were hidden in Iraq. Inspections by the UN to resolve the disarmament questions restarted between November 2002 and March 2003, under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1441. It demanded that Saddam give “immediate, unconditional and active cooperation” with UN and IAEA inspections or his country would be attacked.

President Bush made a compelling case that peaceful measures could not disarm Iraq and launched a second Gulf War. A year later, the U.S. Senate received conclusive evidence from an unknown source (Warriors of the Six Spears’) that concluded that many of the Bush administration’s pre-war statements about Iraqi’s weapon program were misleading and not supported by accurate intelligence. Later U.S.-led inspections found that Iraq had ceased active WMD production.

President Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, unofficially known as the ‘Iran Deal’ on May 8, 2018. It was an agreement that was reached in July 2015 concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

Amon Keyser’s family has been members of Hellfire Societe for seven generations and Earl Voldemott’s lineage went back five. Their wealth was in the billions and their influence stretched from one end of the globe to the other. Both men were cunning and ruthless in their professional and personal lives with a sense of entitlement. It was ingrained into their minds and hearts that they were part of an undeniable destiny from an aristocratic heritage. They were told that the attainment of power was the ultimate goal and trained over many years in a variety of deadly and manipulative skills to accomplish that mission.

The Hellfire strategy had been perfected over the decades. It was to divide and conquer while propagating the philosophy to millions of angry disillusioned people that their problems were caused by somebody else and they deserved revenge and restitution. They knew that many people preferred to have their own beliefs reinforced rather than hear the truth or the facts.

The Hellfire Societe used hundreds of social media website to instigate hate and discontent and was the number one financial supporter of terrorist organizations including ISIS and the Taliban in the world. In almost every case, a terrorist attack could be traced back to them in one way or another.

“I think we can use this disagreement between the United States and Iran to our advantage,” Amon Keyser suggested.

“I agree,” Earl Voldemott smiled, “Let us proceed.”

Over the next few weeks, paid mercenaries began seizing oil tankers flying United States, English, French flags in the Straits of Hormuz. Videos of the takeovers were immediately posted on the internet, but Iran vehemently denied any involvement. When several Iranian tankers were hit with rockets and missiles, tension escalated to Defcon 2 and it looked like a war was inevitable.

Both countries released public statements emphatically stating that they had nothing to do with the taking of the oil tankers and attacks, but there was so much mistrust between the United States and Iran that they didn’t believe each other. The Warriors of the Six Spears knew who had taken the ships and sent a team to get them back. Three dozen special operatives parachuted out of an aircraft in the black of night and silently floated down to the ships that were being held in an isolated area of the Persian Gulf. After the mercenaries were killed, American Central Command received communications from the captains of the tankers that they were back in control of their vessels. This happened minutes before American warships and fighter jets were scheduled to attack Iranian bases and strategic locations.

The 300 foot mega- yacht, Satan’s Lady was docked in the Nassau harbor. Armed guards patrolled the deck of the ship and one by one they disappeared. Amon Keyser and Earl Voldemott were in the large dining room with ten scantily clad women. A young man and woman entered with guns in both hands.

Amon Keyser did not seem surprised to see them,”Thanos and Thea Laskaris, I wish I could say I am happy to see you.”

“I would assume our guards aren’t on deck anymore,” Earl Voldemott said.

Amon Keyser spoke to the women, “You’ll have to excuse us, ladies. We have some uninvited guests. Go up on deck and continue with the festivities. We’ll join you later.”

“I wouldn’t count on that,” Thea quipped.

The young women slowly filtered out of the cabin and when they were gone, Earl Voldemott offered an invitation, “Would you like something to eat?”

Thanos responded, “I am a little hungry, thank you.”

Even though they were sworn enemies, the four individuals still showed each other professional courtesy. Thanos and Thea sat on one side of the table and Amon and Earl were on the other. After a cordial dinner of excellent food and fine wine, Thea said, “My compliments to the chef.”

“No matter what else we say about you, we can’t say that you don’t do things first class,” Thanos added.

“Coming from members of the Warriors of the Six Spears, that’s a true compliment,” Amon smiled, “We’re all about the guilty pleasures.”

“Can I get anybody some desert? We have some French pastries that are to die for,” Earl commented.

“As much I would like to say yes, I don’t want to over-indulge when there is still work to be done,” Thea said.

“I guess we should get down to it,” Earl got up and walked to a cabinet and returned with two ornately decorated wooden boxes, set them on the table and opened them. One had four dueling pistols and the other had four razor sharp knives, “Since you are our guests, you have the options of weapons.”

“Thank you,” Thea answered and turned to her twin brother, “You choose.”

“A little close quarters for guns,” Thanos said.

“We can do it on deck, there’s plenty of room up there if you wish,” Amon suggested.

“I don’t want to disturb your guests, knives will do.”

Thea lightly held her knife in the palm of her hand,” Nice balance.”

“We get them made in Germany, the guy is a real artist,” Earl said.

“Give me his name, I’d like to get some made for myself,” Thanos commented.

“I would, but you won’t be alive in a few minutes,” Amon warned.

Thea looked at the box and saw the name on it, “It’s right here.”

“Never mind then,” Thanos smiled.

Thea faced off against Amon while Thanos went up against Earl. It only took a few seconds before Thanos and Earl grabbed the wrists of the hands that were holding the knives and were kicking with their feet and punching with their free hands. Thea was adeptly avoiding Amon’s knife thrusts, “You can only run for so long.”

“Who’s running,” Thea waved her hand to invite Amon forward, “I’m right here.”

Amon walked forward holding his knife at shoulder height. At the last instant, Thea jumped up on the coffee table and kicked the knife out of Amon’s hand then drove the blade of her weapon through the top of his head.

Thanos and Earl were standing face to face, the blades of their knives were only an inch away from each other’s heart, “I’ll make this quick,” Earl said.

“I’ll do the same,” Thanos quickly slapped his adversary’s knife to the left and it missed him by a fraction of an inch, but his blade was right on target and Earl grimaced as the blade penetrated his chest, “See you in the next world,” and died.

Thea turned to her brother as she stepped over her fallen opponent, “Now I’m ready for dessert.”

For the time being, they had some time to enjoy their victory and the Crème Brulee, but tomorrow it would back to work for the Warriors of the Six Spears in their never-ending battle against the Hellfire Societe.

The End

