Helen Woodward Animal Center & Bazaar Del Mundo Team Up

19th Annual Blue Buffalo Home 4 the Holidays Celebration Party Honors New Forever Families in the Heart of Old Town

This year, as families gather around Christmas trees and holiday tables across the world, over 1 million newly adopted pets will join the festivities thanks to Helen Woodward Animal Center’s annual global adoption campaign – Home 4 the Holidays®, sponsored by Blue Buffalo. Helen Woodward Animal Center invites animal-lovers and their furry family members to share the joys of the adoption season at the Blue Buffalo Home 4 the Holidays Celebration, hosted by Bazaar del Mundo in Old Town on Saturday, December 9 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 4133 Taylor St., San Diego, CA 92110. People and pets welcome!

Founded in 1999, Helen Woodward Animal Center began the annual 3-month adoption drive (running October through December) to remind shelters to keep their doors open throughout the holiday months – a primary time of year for family pet additions. With the support of Blue Buffalo, global campaign messaging encourages families to check out rescue facilities when considering bringing home a pet. The program currently partners with over 4,000 rescue groups in all 50 states and 26 countries, and last year placed its 13 millionth pet into a loving forever home.

Set to reach another million adoptions this year, families and their pets are encouraged to attend the FREE Blue Buffalo Home 4 the Holidays Celebration with seasonal activities for all. In addition to world-class, pet-themed holiday shopping at Bazaar del Mundo (voted “Best Place to Buy a Gift” by the readers of San Diego CityBeat), holiday festivities will include a pet holiday photo-station with Santa Paws, festive backdrops, and costumes for seasonal photos and cards; opportunity drawings; a holiday canine costume contest ($10 donation to enter); delicious treats for purchase; and available adoptable pups to snuggle.

“We’re all animal lovers at Bazaar del Mundo,” said Bazaar del Mundo Owner and Operator Diane Powers. “And our Shops often reflect that through the unique gifts and treasures we offer throughout the year and especially during the holidays. Many of our staff are just as passionate about pet adoption as the team at Helen Woodward Animal Center. We are thrilled to partner with them to support orphan pets this year, and can’t wait to show off all the pet-themed items we have available.”

To adopt, make a donation, or for more information, please contact Helen Woodward Animal Center Adoption Department at: 858-756-4117, visitwww.animalcenter.org or stop by at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe. For more information on Blue Buffalo Home 4 the Holidays®, go towww.home4theholidays.org.

About Home 4 the Holidays (H4TH) … As one of the most successful pet adoption programs in the world, H4TH partners with thousands of animal organizations dedicated to finding forever homes for orphan pets. Founded by Helen Woodward Animal Center and in partnership with Blue Buffalo this year, the program began in 1999 with just 14 participating animal shelters in San Diego County. Since it began 19 years ago, partner organizations in the Home 4 the Holidays campaign have helped more than 13 million families experience the joy of pet adoption, including more than 1.3 million pet adoptions last year alone. For more information, please visit www.home4theholidays.org.

About Helen Woodward Animal Center … Helen Woodward Animal Center is a private, non-profit organization where “people help animals and animals help people.” Founded in 1972 in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., the Center provides services for more than 57,000 people and thousands of animals annually through adoptions, educational and therapeutic programs both onsite and throughout the community. Helen Woodward Animal Center is also the creator of the International Home 4 the Holidays pet adoption drive, the International Remember Me Thursday® campaign and The Business of Saving Lives Workshops, teaching the business of saving lives to animal welfare leaders from around the world. For more information, go to: www.animalcenter.org.

About Bazaar del Mundo… Diane Powers’ locally owned Bazaar del Mundo Shops and her family of restaurants are San Diego’s recognized destinations for international cultures and Mexican-spirited cuisine.

The Bazaar del Mundo Shops, which have been recognized as one of the best shopping environments in San Diego, create a lively and colorful entry to San Diego’s Old Town community while Powers’ award-winning restaurants – Casa Guadalajara, Casa de Pico, Casa de Bandini and Casa Sol y Mar – which make up Diane Powers’ Family of Mexican Restaurants, provide authentic Mexican flavor and ambience throughout San Diego County.

The Shops are comprised of colorful boutiques, each offering unique gifts from all over the world, home accessories and collectibles, handcrafted artisan jewelry, plus creative fashion, arts and crafts. The Kitchen Shop offers vibrant tabletop products and worldwide imported ceramics, as well as unique and quality crafts and folk art from Mexico.

