Heiva San Diego 2019 Celebrates the Islands of Tahiti through Dance, Music and Culture

SAN DIEGO, CA. – Heiva San Diego, a celebration of dance, culture and traditions from the Islands of Tahiti, announces their August 2019 dates and program.

Heiva San Diego 2019 will feature international artists including Tahitian village replicas representing all five archipelagoes in French Polynesia, authentic Tahitian food, crafts, demonstrations, spectacular musical performances, including ukulele, drumming, world- class Tahitian dance performances and competition. Heiva events will take place at Viejas

Casino & Resort, 5000 Willows Street, Alpine, San Diego. General adult tickets are $20 and children are $10. Saturday hours are 8:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday’s hours are 9:00a.m. – 5:00p.m.

This year’s Heiva will showcase the island of Tahiti, known as “the Queen of the South Pacific” and famed for its blue lagoons, and the festival’s theme is “Vehea Tatou” (To give, to Share).

Heiva San Diego 2019 Dates & Events:

Friday, August 09 – Heiva is hosting 2019 Pageant (Miss Heiva & Mister Heiva)

Saturday, August 10 – Highlights include dance & music featuring solo artists and groups competition.

Sunday, August 11 – Solo Dance Competition Finals and awards ceremony

“Heiva is about authenticity, our islands, our roots and sharing our traditions and culture,” says Maeva Tarahu-McNicol, President, Reva Tahiti Productions, creators and producers of the event.

Created in 2011, Heiva San Diego’s mission is to promote friendship and cultural understanding between the people of French Polynesia and the United States through culture, arts, language, dance and music. Heiva San Diego is endorsed by the Government and the Conservatoire of French Polynesia.

About The Islands of Tahiti: Easier to travel than often imagined, Tahiti is eight hours by air from Los Angeles with daily nonstop flights. Tahiti is halfway between California and Australia, on the same side of the

International Date Line as North America and in the same time zone as Hawaii. There are a total of 118 islands and atolls that comprise this beautiful South Pacific country. Tahiti is renowned for warm waters, white-sand beaches, stunning turquoise lagoons, culture and friendly people.

For more information about the event, visit http://heivasandiego.com

Image Maeva Tarahu-McNicol, President of Heiva San Diego