|Cal State San Marcos — Women’s Track and Field Cal State San Marcos will be represented at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships as Jax Heckers was selected to compete for the Cougars in the 10,000-meter run, the NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track & Field Committee announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Heckers Selected to Compete at NCAA Outdoor Championships
