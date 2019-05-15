Loading...
Heckers Selected to Compete at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Cal State San Marcos — Women’s Track and Field Cal State San Marcos will be represented at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships as Jax Heckers was selected to compete for the Cougars in the 10,000-meter run, the NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track & Field Committee announced on Tuesday afternoon.
