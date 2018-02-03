Heart of the Village Blood Drive Aims to Make a Difference

Carlsbad Village Association Proud to Host Inaugural Event

Carlsbad Village, CA: Whose life will you save? Join us for the Carlsbad Village Association’s inaugural Heart of the Village Blood Drive on Saturday, February 10th from 10 am to 3 pm.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood and approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.

At the Heart of the Village Blood Drive, give the gift of life and receive discounts at participating Village businesses from Feb. 10th through Feb. 14th as our way of saying thank you! Enjoy snacks, refreshments and live music from the Flying Mangos, a local Classic Rock band. Join us and make a difference in someone’s life with just one donation.

The Blood Mobile will be conveniently located at 400 Carlsbad Village Drive in the Visitor’s Center parking lot, adjacent to Choice Juicery. Plenty of nearby parking will be available.

Schedule your appointment in advance by visiting www.sandiegobloodbank.org. Click on Donate and then Search for Carlsbad Village using the black search button or the interactive map. Walk-in appointments will be available while time permits.

For more information, call Heidi Willes at (760) 845-6683 or email info@carlsbad-village.com.