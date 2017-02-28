The HeART Show – Bringing Love to Vista

Pat Murphy – The Vista Art Foundation had its first pop-up art show of 2017 on Saturday, Feb. 25th. Dubbed, “The HeART Show”, it was held at 517 S. Santa Fe, the former home of Botanica Venus. Botanica Venus was a business with Psychics & Astrologer Consultants on staff. Now empty, the building was made available to the Vista Art Foundation for this special HeART Show.

The VAF sought out artists to submit HEART-themed artwork in any media for the show. They also asked artists to meet at the empty building prior to the show where they were invited to use their talents to adorn the bare walls with bright colorful images A HeART Show art making workshop took place on Saturday 2/11. All the artist supplies were furnished with a $5.00 fee with the proceeds going to support Alley Art 2017.

Vista Art Foundation President, Jaydon Sterling & Aleta Dirdo spear-headed the art show which showcased many local artists including; Alexis Panchèvre, Sarah Spinks, Lisa Alesi, Jessica Cantrell-Goldstein, Rina Fehrensen, Robin Satori, Lyssa Flaherty, Rina Fehrensen, and Dean LeCrone.

The event was attended by 86 Art lovers including the lovely Maureen Barrack who is kinda like an Inspirational Art Mother for all the lovey public art in downtown Vista. The stunning glass art by Rina Fehrensen of Mad Art Studios reminded us of our visit to the island of Murano many years ago. Cartoons by Dean LeCrone, Heart shaped Earrings by Aleta Dirdo, Acrylic Paintings by Jessica Cantrell-Goldstein, and many many other paintings captured our visual senses and had us moving from one exhibit to the next. The very innovative Children’s Art table, the Shadow puppets and the Chalk Art Room gave the show the interactive quality that created great interest in this show.

The Vista Art Foundation is a non-profit organization of Artists whose membership is open to all the artists in Southern California. They are committed to supporting and promoting the education and cultural appreciation of fine art and creative expression in the Vista community. They support this by holding membership meetings which are open to the public, demonstrations, student scholarships, outdoor displays, exhibitions, commercial displays and one day they hope to have a permanent main gallery.

Vista Art Foundation President, Jaydon Sterling told me that her goal is to hold two more Pop-Up Art shows before the annual Alley Art festival. Trust me you won’t want to miss the next pop-up show that the VAF and their creative membership conduct.

http://www.vistaart.org/

