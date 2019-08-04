“Healthy Community Healthy You”

Photo by Kathy Magerkurth

Whey Protein: Nutritional value and uses …Whey is one of the most popular protein products on the market. It is derived from the watery portion of milk, the same part that separates curds when making cheese. This product can help improve a person’s nutrient intake, may be linked to weight loss, and has also been used to assist athletic performance. It contains lactose, minerals, protein, vitamins, and fat. However, user be ware if you have a milk allergy. In fact, ricotta cheese contains the highest amount of whey. Whey can be concentrated or isolated and then used to make other products. It is commonly found in crackers, baked goods, and protein products like bars and shakes.

Whey protein is considered a complete protein, meaning is contains all the essential amino acids. It is also easily digestible for those who don’t have a milk allergy, so the body quickly absorbs the benefits. The most common form used and bought is concentrate. However, it also comes in isolate and hydrolysate. Whey contains branched chain amino acids, particularly leucine. This is worth noting since leucine can help prevent age related muscle loss and increase strength. Whey contains lactokinins, which are ACE-inhibitors. These enzymes help reduce blood pressure. Whey can increase insulin levels, which helps moderate blood sugar. This is great news for diabetics. For example, taking a whey product supplement before a high carbohydrate meal has been shown to moderate blood sugar. Type 2 diabetics should take note of this.

Adding to the list of benefits, whey contains C-reactive protein (CRP), which helps reduce inflammation in the body. It also contains cysteine which is an amino acid needed for glutathione production in the body. Glutathione is a powerful antioxidant. Antioxidants help lower the risk for chronic diseases. For persons with irritable bowel syndrome, whey can help reduce inflammation in the digestive tract. Whey is also satiating, meaning a person feels fuller longer. Protein is one of the most filling macronutrients. As a result, a person might use whey to help lower their weight.

Different packages have different size doses of whey. A typically serving of a protein shake power form contains 20-25 grams of protein. Taking more whey than this is not beneficial to the body, because we can only absorb so much protein at one time. This powder can be simply added to water, or it can be a great addition to a smoothie, yogurt, or baked good.

Whey is a convenient addition to one’s diet with so many benefits. It is readily available and not overly priced. Especially when on the go, whey is a great option. The body appreciates proper fueling, and whey is a great source of ammunition.

