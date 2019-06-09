Healthy Community Healthy You: Lavender oil: At home multi-purpose remedy

Megan Johnson McCullough

— Lavender oil has become a popular at home remedy because of its many uses and benefits. This oil is extracted from the flower of the lavender plant (Lavandula angustifolia). This type of flower is well known for its calming fragrance and has been used by many to make potpourri. In Latin, lavender is called “lavare”, which means “to wash”. It has been used by the Greeks, Romans, Persians, and Egyptians to add to baths and to be used as a perfume. Today, lavender is used as a scent for body sprays and candles. It is infused in gels, lotions, and baby products. There are also teas, syrups, and baked goods that have this oil.

Lavender has a number of benefits which include the following:

Wound healing: It can help treat burns, minor cuts, and bruises by increasing circulation. Sooth skin irritation: It can help alleviate sunburns, irritations, and razor burns. It can boost the synthesis of collagen. It has neuroprotective properties that reduce brain edema and improve functionality. Aromatherapy: It can help treat respiratory problems including flu, cough, asthma, sinus infection, bronchitis, throat infection, laryngitis, and tonsillitis. It is an alternative treatment to insomnia. It can be used to treat acne. Hair care: It can help get rid of lice, lice eggs, and nits. It can also help stimulate hair growth. Pain reliever: It can provide relief form backache, muscle aches, and joint pain. It can be used as a bug repellent to mosquitoes and moths. It can stimulate urine production. It can help lower blood pressure and increase circulation. Digestion help: It helps produce gastric juices and bile to help with stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. It can reduce anxiety and emotional distress.

This oil is mostly safe for everyone provided that a person doesn’t have an allergy, a woman is not breastfeeding, and that the oil hasn’t been blended with other oils that may cause irritation. Lavender is one of the most popularly oils used in the world and with the boom of the essential oil business, many people now have it on their shelves at home. Sometimes simple tricks at home can make all the difference. Lavender oil is readily available, easy to use, and has an appealing fragrance. Be it in a candle, lotion, perfume, spray, or oil, however used, it has many potential benefits to treat the problem at hand. Not to mention a little goes a long way.