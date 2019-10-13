Healthy Community Healthy You: Influenza

Photo Kathy Magerkurth

Megan Johnson McCullough — Flu free is the way to be the 2019 flu season is here. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there have been close to 11.7 million cases of the flu, up to 5.6 medical visits related, and nearly 141,000 hospitalizations. We know that the flu is highly contagious and is caused by the influenza viruses. It can be mild, severe, or even lead to death. Unlike a cold, the flu strikes quickly. It is a respiratory illness that happens suddenly hits. Symptoms include fever, headaches, fatigue, coughing, runny nose, or vomiting. The duration of the flu can be just a few miserable days, or it can last up to two weeks. Anyone can fall victim to the flu and it typically spreads during the colder months.

The flu itself is not easy to endure. Complications can arise especially those over the age of 65, pregnant women, and children under age 5. Sometimes a person can develop an additional sinus infection or even pneumonia in addition to the flu. When these complications arise, there are typically emergency warning signs that should not be ignored. Medical help should be sought right away if a person experiences difficulty breathing, severe vomiting, confusion, dizziness, and any pain in the abdomen or chest. In children, warning signs include fever with a rash, bluish skin color, trouble breathing, not being able to keep fluids down, and constant irritability. For

infants, warning signs include having no tears when crying, being unable to eat, trouble breathing, and having few wet diapers.

The CDC does recommend the flu shot for anyone ages 6 months or older and to receive an annual vaccination. Risk is reduced by as much as 60%. There are different strains of the virus, and the shot seems to be most effective in the fight against influenza B and influenza A(H1N1). A doctor can test you for the flu within 10 to 15 minutes using one of the apid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs). Upon diagnosis, antiviral drugs can be used to at least lessen the duration of the illness. In most cases just staying home and resting away from people is best. Medication can be used to help suppress fever. When the flu hits, its time to isolate and wash your hands. You should stay home at least 24 hours after your final fever is gone to avoid spreading germs. The flu likes to make friends with all those you are in contact with so don’t let it become anymore popular than it is. Anyone who has had the flu doesn’t have anything nice to say about it at all. The fear or catching it makes vaccination a yearly task. Do what you can to reduce your risk and stay flu free again this year.

