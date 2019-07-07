“Healthy Community Healthy You” Eggs: A Chicken’s Gift To Your Health

Photo Omer Saar

Megan Johnson McCullough — Eggs are a staple of so many people’s diet, and there’s good reason since they’re packed with nutrients. Chicken eggs are the most common type consumed, but they can be eaten from ducks and geese too. Eggs come in different varieties and can also be scrambled, fried, poached, boiled…. whatever one’s preference is. They can also be eaten raw. A typical egg can be broken down into the following:

Calories: about 77

Carbohydrates: 0.72 grams

Protein: 12. 56 grams

Fat: 5.3 grams, however, about 4.5 grams comes from the yolk

Not to mention all the vitamins and minerals including: folate, vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, Calcium, Iron, Magesium, Zinc, and Potassium

There has been controversy about the amount of cholesterol in eggs. They are high in cholesterol with about 212 mg, however this is dietary cholesterol. This means that eating a food such as eggs that are higher in cholesterol doesn’t necessary mean it raises cholesterol in the blood. The liver has the ability to even out this level, meaning when you eat a food high in cholesterol, the liver merely produces less cholesterol. In only about 30% of people do eggs raise bad LDL cholesterol. They actually raise good HDL cholesterol for most people. This in turn lowers the health risk of many heart related diseases.

Eggs also contain Lutein and Zeaxanthin which counteract poor eyesight. Eating eggs contains these antioxidants, especially the yolk, which helps reduce the risk of common eye disorders like cataracts. The vitamin A part of eggs also helps with this. Eggs also contain Choline which is part of the vitamin B family. This helps with the functioning of the brain. Eggs also have omega 3 fatty acids which help lower blood triglycerides. This food is also an excellent source of protein which we all need in our diet. Eggs contain the essential amino acids that we need. Protein is filling and therefore can help one feel satiated longer, which in turn can help with weight loss. Of course, eating eggs instead of a bagel for breakfast is a healthier and weight loss friendly choice.

Eggs are great food from nature. There are white eggs, brown eggs, free range eggs (the chickens have outdoor access), organic eggs, vegetarian eggs, processed eggs (come in a carton), vitamin enhanced eggs, omega 3 eggs (the food the chicken eat are enhanced with these foods), and free run eggs (the chicken roam freely). Again, they can be served up in a number of ways, so eggs are practically one of nature’s perfect foods for us. Simple and healthy is what we can aim for, and eggs are great solution to meet dietary needs and to satisfy our taste buds.

Megan Johnson McCullough Every BODY’s Fit www.oceansidefitnesstraining.com