“Healthy Community Healthy You”: Body type: Which Shape Are You??

Photo: Kathy Magerkurth

Megan Johnson McCullough — The human body comes in many forms, hence the diversity of this world. Every individual has their own skeletal structure with different distribution of fat and muscle dispersed. Until adulthood, this frame is under construction and change, until finally one arrives at the same shape for the rest of their life.

There are eight different body types for woman:

Pear body type: The hips are larger than the bust and the waist slopes out to the hips. Straight body type: The bust and hips are basically the same. The waist is slightly smaller than the bust and hips. Spoon body type: The hips are larger than the bust and have a “shelf” appearance. The waist is slightly smaller than the bust. Hourglass body type: The waist is well defined while the bust and hips are basically the same. Inverted triangle body type: The hips are narrow and the waist is not very well defined. The bust is large. Top hourglass body type: The waist is well defined and the bust is larger than the hips. Diamond body type: The shoulders are narrow compared to the hips and breasts are small. The waist is larger than the bust or hips. Oval body type: The hips are narrow compared to the shoulders and the waist is larger than the bust or hips.

Men fit into three body types:

Ectomorph: These are the type of people that can eat piles of food and still have a thin frame. They have a lean build with long limbs. Mesomorph: They tend to be in the middle of road and have the best of both worlds. They have wide shoulders, a narrow waist, and typically look pretty fit. Endomorph: These people tend to gain weight and keep it on. They have a wide build and shorter limbs.

It is good idea to understand your body type for your health. This can be especially true when it comes to diet and exercise and preparing a strategy that will be best effective for your particular body type. No one is completely bound to any one type of body shape. Lifestyle, genetics, history, and training all attribute to body shape. This means that is can be changed. Everyone has their views of their own body and the reflection they see in the mirror. Embrace your body type, as it is your own personal build, but understand that if you want to change what you see, the time, energy, and effort can be possible to do so.

Every BODY’s Fit www.oceansidefitnesstraining.com 760)201-6784