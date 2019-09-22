Healthy Community Healthy You

Water conservation: Why and how it’s wasted

There are many ways people commonly waste water, just in their daily routines without even considering the notion. We might pay for water usage but must realize that there is not an endless supply for everyone who inhabits this planet. We think that everyone uses it and it is readily available all the time.

Water conservation has become extremely important, especially with the ever-changing climate. Some people think that they are only one person and don’t use very much, but we have to think that two-thirds of the Earth is covered in water, but only 3% is suitable for drinking. In some form or another everyone has water, and everyone wastes water whether intentionally or not. The following is a list of the ways people waste water which we all have to consider I order to make the changes to prevent further waste:

Leaving the water on while brushing your teeth: Brushing is a daily activity. We don’t need water while brushing and need to turn on and off the tap. Shaving: Most people, men and women, keep the water running while shaving. Yes, the blade needs to be rinsed, but the water can be turned off in between. Bathing: Some people enjoy a relaxing bath, but a shower uses 1/5 the amount of a bath. Showers don’t need to be extremely long. Think about everyone taking a shower or bath every single day. Flushing: It is sanitary to flush the toilet after use, but it actually doesn’t and shouldn’t be done every single time. A single flush can expense 10 gallons of water. Sprinklers: Having a green lawn is desired by most homeowners. However, they are often unnecessarily turned on, for example, on the same day that it rains. It is important to make sure they are operating properly and not watering the asphalt. Washing dishes: This is a toss-up because a normal dishwasher can use up to 10 gallons of water, while washing by hand can use even more. When washing dishes by hand, the water doesn’t have to be left on the entire time. Car washing: It is admirable to do it yourself, but this can use up to 80 gallons or more at a time. Going to a car wash can use about 30 gallons. If doing at home, think about washing the car on the lawn and filling a bucket with water versus having constant running water.

Most people are not aware of the gravity of the situation of water waste. Most people can admit to one or even more of the aforementioned types of waste. Water is essential for life and we need to not only use it but drink it too. Consider what changes you can personally make and then tell your friends and family to do the same.

Megan Johnson McCullough Every BODY’s Fit www.oceansidefitnesstraining.com