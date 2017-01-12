Health Center Partners of Southern California Elects New Board Officers and Committee Chairs

Seasoned Executives Strengthen Leadership Team and Bring Fresh Perspectives to Regional Healthcare Advocacy Consortium

SAN DIEGO—(Jan. 2017)—Health Center Partners of Southern California, a leading consortium of community health centers in San Diego, Riverside and Imperial Counties, today announced the election of four new board officers and five new committee chairs. These appointments further fortify organizational leadership and position Health Center Partners to optimize efforts to ensure access to quality care for all.

The new Health Center Partners board officers are:

Chair: Kevin Mattson, president and CEO, San Ysidro Health Center

Vice Chair: Roberta Feinberg, CEO, San Diego Family Care

Secretary: Lori Holeman, CEO, Community Health Systems, Inc.

Treasurer: Bruce Hebets, CEO, Borrego Community Health Foundation

The new Health Center Partners committee chairs are:

Governance: Kevin Mattson, president and CEO, San Ysidro Health Center

Finance: Bruce Hebets, CEO , Borrego Community Health Foundation

Audit: Irma Cota, president and CEO, North County Health Services

Policy: Tracy Ream, CEO, Neighborhood Healthcare

Bylaws: Judith Shaplin, CEO, Mountain Health

“It is with sincere gratitude that we welcome our new board officers and committee chairs,” said Henry Tuttle, CEO of Health Center Partners. “Each of these individuals brings a deep understanding of the challenges we face in ensuring access to quality and affordable health care for the more than 800,000 patients our member centers serve. The Health Center Partners executive team and I look forward to working collaboratively with board members, legislators and other policymakers to find sustainable solutions to build stronger, healthier communities in the year ahead.”

Tuttle also thanked 2016 board officers and committee chairs, stating, “Health Center Partners and our stakeholders are deeply appreciative of our outgoing board leadership for their dedication, expert guidance and commitment to advocating on behalf of healthy communities.”

About Health Center Partners … Health Center Partners and its subsidiaries serve as the nexus for members and partners to transform primary care through the power of innovation and collaboration. Our health policy, public affairs and advocacy efforts enhance the development and recognition of our members who enrich the patient experience and improve the human condition through access to quality health care and related services for their diverse communities, with an emphasis on low-income and uninsured populations. For more information, visit www.hcpsocal.org.