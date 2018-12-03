Have a “Swinging” Good Time at our First Wednesdays Series!

Get Ready for 60 Minutes of Swing

Escondido, CA – November 2018 – Experience the power of performance at First Wednesdays music series, a free community music series that happens the first Wednesday of every month from September through June.

For the month of December, First Wednesdays showcases 60 Minutes of Swing on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 starting at 6pm.

Join dancers of The Hang Ten Hoppers, as they “cut a rug” to the sounds of great Swing Era music with the Uptown Rhythm Makers and a few DJ tunes from the great bands of that time (1920s-1950s).

The Hang Ten Hoppers have been sharing the joy of Swing Era dancing and their love of Charleston, Lindy Hop, Jitterbug, Balboa, Shag, Blues, and Vernacular Jazz since 2012.

Tickets to the show are FREE and are handed out on a first-come, first-seated basis as you enter the venue. Doors open one hour prior to show time, and this year’s shows will be held in the Center’s Concert Hall starting at 6pm.

If you’d like to beat the line, reserved seats are also available for $12 ($10 for Center Members) and can be purchased below. Reserved seats must be purchased a minimum of 24 hours in advance.

Get more information about First Wednesdays or to purchase a reserved seating: http://artcenter.org/event/first-wednesdays-60-minutes-swing/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.