We’re looking for nominees for our Have a Heart for Kids award to be recognized Saturday, May 6th at our Diamond gala.

The Boys & Girls Club of Vista is seeking nominations for the Have a Heart for Kids Award. This recognition is given to one individual that has exemplified “Outstanding Service to the Youth of Vista.” This award is open to anyone who has dedicated themselves to youth through inspiring example and superb leadership.

The winner will be honored for his/her commitment to youth at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s Diamond Ball on May 6th, 2017 at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa, 5480 Grand Pacific Dr, Carlsbad, CA.

Please submit nominations April 1, 2017 to – Boys & Girls Club of Vista

410 W. California Ave., Vista, CA 92083 Fax to 760-724-1159 or email: matt@bgcvista.com