Harrah’s Resort Upcoming Events

Experience Hendrix (March 4, 8pm, at The Events Center): Dubbed the “guitar event” of the year, celebrate the music and legacy of Jimi Hendrix with a special concert that presents legendary artists joining to pay tribute to Jimi Hendrix. The show will encompass over 25 performances – with artists’ ranging from blues legend Buddy Guy, to Black Label Society and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, as well as Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Johnson, Dweezil Zappa and many others. Billy Cox, bassist for both the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Band of Gypsys, anchors a rhythm section that provides the foundation for exciting renditions of such signature Hendrix favorites as “Purple Haze” and “Voodoo Child (Slight Return).” **Tickets start at $63.50 and available at harrahssocal.com

Beer Fest at Dive (March 19, 12pm-4 pm, at Dive): Keep your St. Patrick’s Day weekend going with Beer Fest at Dive, which will showcase some of the hottest local breweries in San Diego – including Harrah’s Resort SoCal’s new craft brewery SR76. Hosted at the resort’s pool, your ticket gets you a cup for unlimited tastings; access to Dive’s swim-up bar (the only one in SoCal!) and 400-foot lazy river; games including pool volleyball, giant Jenga, beer pong; and a full day of live entertainment. In addition to SR76, other breweries featured include: Ballast Point, Belching Beaver, Firestone, Pizza Port, Green Flash, Alpine Brewery, Golden Road Brewery and St. Archer. Tickets are available on harrahssocal.com – $35 for the public, $20 for resort guests. **Want to drink all day and stay the night? Purchase the Beer Fest package, complete with a standard room and two tickets, from $152.

On Saturday, April 8th at 8 p.m., Adam Sandler and other comedic geniuses – David Spade, Nick Swardson and Rob Schnieder – will be performing live at Harrah’s Resort Southern California as part of the Sandy Wexler’s Here Comes The Funny Tour, presented by Netflix. Tickets start at $125 and guests who want to spend the night can book a package, complete with tickets to the show, two section C riser seats, and a room of the guests’ choice (based on availability) for $560.