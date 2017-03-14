I recently was asked, “What happens at The Woman’s Club of Vista luncheon meetings?” The 10:30 am meeting always begins with the Pledge of Allegiance, God Bless America, and an Inspiration Passage read by one of the members. Happy Birthdays are recognized with song, a Pin Drawing is held, a prize for wearing the club’s membership pin, and a Scholarships Raffle follows, with various prizes to the winners. Then reports from various committees are given, which includes finances, membership, minutes, correspondence, announcements regarding the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, California Federation of Women’s Clubs, and the like. It proudly was announced that April Rosemeyer and Nancy B. Jones won ribbons at the Festival of Arts Celebration with Palomar District. This past month’s reports were given on Operation Hope, Scholarships, Book Deliveries to schools, “Only Losers Litter” project, Clipping Coupons for overseas military, and a Panera fundraiser. New business included the club’s nomination for Non-Profit of the Year by the Vista Chamber of Commerce (winner to be announced at the Heroes of Vista April 21st dinner), a possible Evening Section for this club, and Earth Day at the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens April 15th; Farmer Jones is Nancy B Jones, the president of the WCV club. Then with business concluded, the outstanding Shadowridge Golf Club lunch is served, which is followed by that month’s program. This month was Gently Hugged, a non-profit which donates baby clothes and items, from birth to one year, to needy mothers, including military new mothers. Other presentations from non-profits supported by the WCV have included Canine Companions, Angel Faces, Casa de Amparo, Garden of Innocence, HMLA-369 Family Readiness, Women’s Resource Center, and Rancho Buena Vista Adobe. Various students who have received scholarships speak on their goals when they attend the annual club’s luncheon to recognize their achievements. The luncheon, given the second Wednesday of the month,usually concludes by 1PM.

If there is interest in hearing more of this club’s activities or to make a luncheon reservation.

Contact Nancy B Jones at 760-822-6824 orwomansclubofvista@gmail.com