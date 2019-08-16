Happenings At The Carlsbad City Library

Carlsbad. CA — Good Life Travel Series:Online Travel Planning Made Easy

Traveling on a budget is easier with the Internet. We’ll explore how to book travel on land and sea using reputable online travel companies and how to use the web to make modifications so your vacation is tailor-made to your taste.

When:Tuesday, Aug. 20, 12:30-1:30 p.m.Where: Carlsbad City Library Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove LaneAdmission: Free

Library Concert: Los Pinguos

Los Pinguos came to the United States from Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a mixture of Latin rhythms, reggae, rumba flamenca and rock. They have recorded seven CDs, appeared on three of the famous Putumayo World Music compilations and performed across the world.

When:Sunday, Aug. 25, 2-3 p.m.Where: Carlsbad City Library Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove LaneAdmission: Free

Save the Dates: September Author Talks

The Perfect PredatorDrs. Steffanie Strathdee and Thomas Patterson will discuss their new book, The Perfect Predator: A Scientist’s Race to Save Her Husband from a Deadly Superbug, about one woman’s extraordinary effort to save her husband’s life.

When:Thursday, Sept. 26, 6:30-7:30 p.m.Where: Carlsbad City Library Gowland Meeting Room, 1775 Dove LaneAdmission: Free

Topgun AdventureFounder of the “Topgun” Navy Fighter School, Dan Pedersen, will discuss his book Topgun: An American Story, and share the inside story of how he and eight other risk-takers revolutionized the art of aerial combat and formed the “Topgun” program.

When:Saturday, Sept. 28, 2-3 p.m.Where: Carlsbad City Library Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove LaneAdmission: Free

Carlsbad Playreaders: Two Sisters and a Piano By Nilo Cruz

Set in 1991, during the Pan American Games in Havana, this play portrays two sisters, Maria Celia, a novelist, and Sofia, a pianist, serving time under house arrest. Passion infiltrates politics when a lieutenant assigned to their case becomes infatuated with Maria Celia.

When:Monday, Aug. 19, 7:30-10 p.m.Where: Carlsbad City Library Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane Admission: Suggested donations of $5 general/ $1 students accepted at the door.

Save the Date: Night at the Library

Carlsbad Library & Arts Foundation presents their annual gala. Enjoy dinner, dancing and live entertainment at the library, with a special performance by singer and entertainer, Elijah Rock.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m. Where: Carlsbad City Library, 1775 Dove Lane Admission: Purchase tickets ($75/person) at www.carlsbadlibraryartsfoundation.org More information: 760-651-CLAF (2523)