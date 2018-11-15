Hans Christian Anderson’s – The Snow Queen At North Coast Rep

Performances November 29 – December 2

Solana Beach, CA – If you and your children were captivated by “Frozen,” you will be equally enchanted by THE SNOW QUEEN, the upcoming play by The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep. Adapted from the beloved Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale by Ron Nicol, this nonmusical production tells the story of Gerda, a little girl who bravely searches for her friend Kai when he is bewitched and imprisoned by the Snow Queen in her ice palace. Gerda’s innocence charms all good people and animals she meets on the way. They help her to the royal court, and on to Lapland, where good conquers evil and the children are reunited. A prominent theme portrays how each new group Gerda encounters seeks to prolong their new friendships.

Director Benjamin Cole promises there will be audience participation when the characters on stage break the fourth wall and ask for help directly, and sometimes get patrons to join them on stage for an even livelier production.

Featured in the cast are Silke Brandrup (Rancho Santa Fe); Ella Darlington (Encinitas); Luna Espinosa (Solana Beach); Jake Feldman (Carmel Valley); Hailey Irwin (Carmel Valley); Sofia Kahn (Rancho Santa Fe); Kayla Kamani (Del Mar); Phillip Korth (Mentor); Ella Lombardi (Rancho Santa Fe); Nadiia Sas (Santee); Lily Tanghe (Del Mar); Arianna Trette (Solana Beach); Rachel Weir (Encinitas); and Isabel White (Carmel Valley).

THE SNOW QUEEN runs November 29 and 30 at 10am and 6 pm; December 1 at 2 pm and 6 pm, and December 2 at 2 pm. To order tickets, call the box office at 858-481-1055. For group sales, call 858-481-2155, ext. 202. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located in Lomas Santa Fe Plaza, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach. Free parking is readily available.

ABOUT THE THEATRE SCHOOL AT NORTH COAST REP… The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep encourages young minds to explore the adventures of live performance so they can further understand and appreciate it as an art form. With this foundation, we are dedicated to educating future theatre professionals in the highest standards of the most essential elements of theatre, and inspiring students to become lifelong theatre supporters. Our Theatre School offers a multi-faceted array of cultural and educational programs to students from grades K-12 throughout San Diego County to provide them with the skills and confidence they need to excel in any profession. Our vision is to offer classes, productions, workshops, and training designed to educate students, and enrich their appreciation of diverse cultural and theatrical experiences. We strive to challenge students to go beyond basic training, and take ownership of their choices and personal development. We strongly support students’ freedom of expression, and inspire exploration of creative release.

It is our goal to build students’ self-confidence and enhance their public-speaking skills while having fun and expanding their awareness of the magic of live theatre.