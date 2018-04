The Hanes parking lot, near Sonic, will be under construction on 5/01/2018 to improve the surface and re stripe it.

The lot will be closed for that entire day on 5/1/18 and is planned to re-open in the morning hours of 5/2/18 .

Please use the new City parking lot at Broadway and Citrus while we are working on these improvements.

This will be a two step process with the second phase estimated to begin either the first or second week of June 2018.

Thank You,

Vista Village Business Association