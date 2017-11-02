“Hand to God” At Lyceum Both Shocks and Entertains Audience

TR Robertson…If you plan on including “Hand to God” as part of your play going experience you need to be aware of what you are going to see unfolding on stage. The San Diego premiere of the most produced play in America should probably have at least a PG-17 rating, if not an R rating. It will shock you, unnerve you, leave you almost in tears laughing and definitely make some feel very uncomfortable with simulated sexual experiences with the cast and with puppets. Also, throw in the continual off-color language and you know from the start, this is a play like none you have seen before. The dark comedy has been referred to as an “irreverent puppet comedy”. From where I was seated, three individuals did not return after intermission. Other reviewers have written that a few people around them left during the first act. The reason for their departure was not due to bad acting, but rather due to the nature of the various subject matters “Hand to God” touches on.

Photos by Daren Scott

“Hand to God” opened Off-Broadway in 2011 at the Ensemble Studio Theatre and ran on Broadway in 2015 for nine months at the Booth Theatre. It would open in London in 2016. The play won the Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Play and was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Play, Best Direction, and Best Leading Actor/Actress and Featured Actress.

Playwright Robert Askins stated in an interview in the Boston Globe by Christopher Wallenberg, “I want to see things on stage that I haven’t seen before or that I haven’t seen in a long time”. Using his past experiences growing up in Cypress, Texas, in a fairly religious home and a mother who ran a Christian puppet theatre, Robert takes the audience on a very unsettling journey with a mom who is going through a series of emotional issues, her teenage son who is experiencing the angst of his relationship with his mother and his growing sexual desires, a minister who is also experiencing personal relationship issues, another teenage boy who has misdirected desires and a teenage girl who has her own relationship concerns. Put all of this together and throw in a puppet who grows more and more “devilish” as the play goes on and you have a perfect storm that explodes on stage.

San Diego Rep Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse stated in the program, “ “Hand to God” is that rare play that puts onstage an achingly intimate family drama, brazenly introduces an exotic character with extraordinary powers and provokes fiery thought about the good and the bad.”

Director Larry Alldredge stated, “This play makes me wonder, question and converse like no other in quite a while.” There is no doubt this play will cause a great deal of conversation. As people left the theatre, many were very quiet, possibly still awestruck by what they had seen on stage, and many were talking about the play and what they had witnessed.