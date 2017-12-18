HAMILTON The Hottest Ticket in Town Benefits Two San Diego Non-Profit Organizations

LA JOLLA, California – Just in time for end of the year charitable giving, Jewish Family Service and the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUS are teaming up to offer the ultimate holiday gift for theater lovers. On Saturday, January 13, 2018, participants can attend a performance of HAMILTON from the very best seats in the house at the San Diego Civic Theatre, followed by a private Meet-and-Greet Dessert Reception with members of the cast.

This exclusive HAMILTON experience is made possible by the generosity of Event Chairs, Liz Nederlander Coden, a Realtor with Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, and Daniel Coden, M.D. an Eye Surgeon in private practice at Scripps Memorial. A lifelong theater fan, Liz dreamed of raising money for charity around a performance of HAMILTON. Liz and Dan made this dream a reality with the full support and enthusiasm of the theater and the HAMILTON producers.

“I have been a board member at the JCC for the past 6 years and involved at Jewish Family Service as well. I have been extremely impressed with the outstanding work done by both organizations to help change the lives of people in need from all backgrounds. The funds raised from this event will go to help programs from each organization including scholarship programs, refugee programs, and programs giving food, shelter and guidance to homeless families, just to name a few. Dan and I are thrilled with how the event is coming together and are excited to share this incredible evening with all of the donors.” – Liz Nederlander Coden.

While some packages are sold out for the event, there are still excellent tickets available. For tickets and information, visit

www.yourshotinjanuary.org

or contact Dana Levin at (858) 637-3013, danal@jfssd.org or Paige Pick at (858) 362-1355, paigep@lfjcc.org

SHOW AND TICKET INFORMATION

Where: San Diego Civic Theater, 1100 Third Avenue, San Diego, 92101

When: January 13, 2018 – Dinner – 5:30 PM (Ultra Premium Package only) – Show – 8:00 PM – Post show Dessert Reception – 10:45 PM

Cost: $1500 to $2500 (Charitable deductions apply. See Website for details)

Information: Dana Levin (858)637-3013, danal@jfssd.org OR Paige Pick (858)362-1355. paigep@lfjcc.org

Event Website: http://www.yourshotinjanuary.org/

Choose from two remaining packages

$2,500 1 Ultra Premium Front-Orchestra seat

Exclusive VIP Dinner at the US Grant Hotel prior to the show

Q&A with a Cast Member exclusively for Dinner attendees

Automatic entry to win 2 backstage passes + tour after the show

Post-show Dessert Reception with Cast Meet-and-Greet

Valet parking at the US Grant Hotel

Tax-deductible donation = $2,100

$1,500 – 1 Premium Front-Orchestra seat

Post-show Dessert Reception with Cast Meet-and-Greet

Valet parking at the US Grant Hotel

Tax-deductible donation = $1,250

$1,000 (SOLD OUT) – 1 Front-Orchestra seat