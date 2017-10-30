Halloween Facts and Trivia

TR Robertson…Tuesday will mark a time celebrated yearly with parties, people dressing in bizarre costumes, children going from door to door expecting to receive some sort of candy treat and people decorating their homes in the most unusual and strange ways, sometimes resembling cemeteries – a holiday we call Halloween. There are some unusual and interesting facts and bits of trivia associated with the origin of this holiday and what goes along with the celebration of the day. Here are a few of the facts and trivia you might find you did not know about this day.

Orange and black colors are associated with Halloween – orange representing the Fall Harvest and black representing darkness and death.

Jack o’Lanterns originated in Ireland and were originally from turnips and beets

Halloween was brought to America by European immigrants

Tootsie Rolls were the 1 st wrapped penny candy handed out at Halloween

wrapped penny candy handed out at Halloween Halloween origins come from the Celtic festival for the dead called Samhain around the 1 st century B.C.

century B.C. Ancient Celts thought spirits and ghosts roamed the countryside on Halloween night

In Ireland on Halloween couples would play romantic fortune telling games

Some early American towns would call Halloween Cabbage Night from a Scottish fortune telling game

The Count Dracula Society was founded in 1962 by Dr. Donald Reed

Halloween candy sales average over 2 billion dollars

Snickers is the #1 Halloween chocolate candy handed out

Halloween is the 2 nd most commercially successful holiday behind Christmas

most commercially successful holiday behind Christmas Bobbing for apples is thought to have originated as a Roman harvest event

Black cats are thought to protect witches powers

Vampire bats live in Central and South America, not Transylvania.

If you see a spider on Halloween it is thought to be the spirits of a loved one watching over you.

The earliest Halloween costumes were animal heads and skins.

Some animal shelters in America do not allow the adoption of black cats before and on Halloween.

The fear of Halloween is called Samhainophobia.

Savannah, Georgia, is considered to be the most haunted city in America.

There are many more, but these will give you a few things to think about. Whatever you do on Halloween, be safe, have a fun and festive time and don’t eat too much candy.

Happy Halloween!