Halau Hula O Ka‘eo Awarded Language Preservation and Maintenance Grant

Halau Hula O Ka’eo, Inc. (aka Kuhai Halau O Keka‘eilaua‘eokalani Pa ‘Olapa Kahiko) has been awarded a federal grant for a three-year Hawaiian language project that will seek to

educate eight individuals in an accelerated language program and produce a communitybased Hawaiian language curriculum that utilizes hula, mele (songs), and oli (chants) as a

vehicle for language learning. The program will be called Pili I Ka ‘ōlelo Kūpuna which means “Connection to the native language.” The grant, which is managed by the

Administration for Native Americans, awards up to $300,000 per year for a three-year project-funded term. The project will be managed by three full-time staff members and

will partner with four-hula halau (hula schools) in California.

This grant project has been a culmination of six years of hard-work, determination, and many years of rejection. However, with perseverance and courage, Halau Hula O Ka‘eo pressed on toward the goal and achieved it. “This is a huge opportunity for Native Hawaiians who have taken root in the Mainland and who are seeking a connection to their culture for themselves and for their children.” Says Halau Hula O Ka’eo Executive Director Keka’eilaua’eokalani Haupu.

The Administration for Native Americans (ANA) promotes self-sufficiency for Native Americans by providing discretionary grant funding for community-based projects, and

training and technical assistance to eligible tribes and native organizations. ANA believes language revitalization and continuation are two of the first steps taken in preserving and

strengthening a community’s culture. Use of native language builds identity and encourages communities to move toward social unity and self-sufficiency. ANA has funded many Hawaiian organizations including language immersion school Aha Punana Leo located in Hilo, Hawai’i.