Halau Hula O Ka‘eo Awarded California Arts Council “Cultural Pathways” Grant

Escondido, CA- The California Arts Council announced its plan to award $16,000 to Halau Hula O Ka‘eo as part of its Cultural Pathways program.

The Cultural Pathways program is rooted in the California Arts Council’s commitment to serving the needs of an increasingly demographically complex California, and the belief that a healthy arts ecosystem reflects contributions from all of California’s diverse populations. The program provides two years of operating support and a host of technical assistance and professional development activities to small, new and refugee communities, and tribal or indigenous groups.

Halau Hula O Ka’eo is a Hawaiian Arts and Culture School based in Escondido, CA, under the direction of Executive Director and Kumu Hula Ka‘eo Haupu. Our Hālau (school) strives to perpetuate the Hawaiian culture by reaching out to the many Hawaiians and Hawaiians at heart living in San Diego County. “Kulia I Ka Nu‘u!” “Strive For The Summit”

Halau Hula O Ka‘eo is one of 56 grantees chosen for the Cultural Pathways program. The award was featured as part of a larger announcement from the California Arts Council.

“California’s cultural diversity is its greatest creative asset,” said Nashormeh Lindo,California Arts Council Chair. “We are proud to support the work of Halau Hula O Ka‘eo in celebration of that unique and cherished identity.” To view a complete listing of all Cultural Pathways grantees,

visit http://arts.ca.gov/programs/files/FY1718_ ProjectDescriptions_CP.pdf

Halau Hula O Ka‘eo’s mission, activities, programs, staff, and board members are deeply rooted in the Hawaiian culture. The goal of our programs and activities is to encourage a strong sense of native Hawaiian identity through our cultural classes, workshops, and events held throughout the year. Our hula, mele, and oli (chant) classes are taught in the

ancient style of our native practices with traditional instruments and dance implements. Our students are taught the protocols of each native practice and are educated in the importance of cultural preservation. Our workshops highlight renown artists from Hawaii who perpetuate the culture through crafts such as kakau (indigenous tattooing) kui lei (lei making). Our weekly language class is taught by an elder in our community.

The mission of the California Arts Council, a state agency, is to advance California through the arts and creativity. The Council is committed to building public will and resources for the arts; fostering accessible arts initiatives that reflect contributions from all of California’s diverse populations; serving as a thought leader and champion for the arts; and providing effective and relevant programs and services.

Members of the California Arts Council include: Chair Nashormeh Lindo, Vice Chair Larry Baza, Phoebe Beasley, Christopher Coppola, Juan Devis, Kathleen Gallegos, Jaime Galli, Donn K. Harris, Louise McGuinness, Steven Oliver, and Rosalind Wyman. Learn more at www.arts.ca.gov.