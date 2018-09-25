“Guys and Dolls” are The Salvation Army’s Angels at The Star Theater!

Suze Diaz — Oceanside, CA … Opening Night Fever with all the sass and class was in full force last Friday night at The Star Theatre Oceanside as they presented the 1950 Tony Award-winning Best Musical “Guys and Dolls”. The musical is based on short stories written by Damon Runyon including “The Idyll of Miss Sarah Brown”. The story of “Miss Sarah Brown” was inspired by real-life Salvation Army Captain, Rheba Crawford. During the Depression in the 1920s, The Salvation Army took to the streets, handing out pamphlets to save the sinful souls of the criminals and gamblers around Manhattan, New York. Over time, through the devoted fiery efforts of Miss Crawford “doing the most good”, crowds of the jaded souls endeared themselves to her, her sermons and bestowed upon her the nickname of “The Angel of Broadway”.

In collaboration with The Salvation Army Oceanside, The Star Theatre is honored to help support the Toy Drive for the 2018 Angel Tree Program starting with this show’s production. Developed in 1979, The Angel Tree Program gives an opportunity for individuals to help serve the community by becoming personally involved to make the holidays bright and filled with joy for “Angel” families. To find out how to be registered for the Angel Tree Program, please email Captain Brenda Orr at brenda.orr@usw.salvationarmy.org or call 760-631-8212. All involved in this wonderful cause would like to encourage everyone to assist in this fine endeavor! Companies and other organizations (school or church) can also participate by either dropping off gifts (Monday-Friday from 8:30 AM to 3 PM) or mail them to The Salvation Army Oceanside Corps on 3925 Lake Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92056.

Great theater experience can be had at The Star Theatre year round. Opening Night is consistently an exciting beginning of the show’s performance schedule and this production is a fantastic one! Opportunity Drawings featuring some of the best raffle items to win are available; complimentary food and refreshments sponsored from Port of Subs Oceanside and McDonald’s Oceanside Plaza Drive, delicious show themed cupcakes for dessert and for this particular night, the smooth classy sounds of the tight harmonic jazz quartet, Gin N Tonix. An animated full house of patrons eagerly sat in their seats as Artistic Director & Producer David Schulz gave a warm hearted greeting to all and welcomed special notable guests from The Salvation Army Oceanside Corp in the audience.

The casting is remarkable with the characters’ matched as each actor’s soul mate. The show is funny, fabulous, almost flawless and incredibly the best. Kyle Trott is superb as good-hearted crap game promoter Nathan Detroit. Amanda Frawly’s outspoken sassiness, as Miss Adelaide, is a beautiful complement as Nathan Detroit’s long-suffering fiancée. Alexandra Robbins-Goddard makes her Star Theatre debut beautifully as the idealistically passionate Save-A-Soul Sister Sarah Brown. Although fresh out of high school, eighteen-year-old Cole Studebaker holds his own among the acting veterans as the suave and charming Sky Masterson. Patrick O’Connor’s comedic timing is marvelous-marvelous as the sincere and friendly gambler, Nicely-Nicely Johnson. The singing voices are musically rich, charming and blends magically. “Fugue for Tinhorns”, “I’ll Know”, “A Bushel and a Peck”, “Guys and Dolls”, “Lucky Be A Lady” and “I’ve Never Been in Love Before” are some of the many sensational numbers exceptionally performed. Kyle Trott’s and Amanda Frawly’s duet in “Sue Me” brings the performance up a few notches over Nathan Lane’s and Faith Prince’s rendition in the 1992 Broadway revival. Patrick O’Connor and the ensemble cast bring the house down in “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat”. Many appreciations are given to the set and stage staffs that make the transitions between the scenes go smoothly.

Come down for the final weekend of shows and enjoy a delicious cupcake and a sandwich, take your chances at the Opportunity Drawing table, and bring a toy for the 2018 Angel Tree Program! Remaining show times are:

– Friday, September 28, 2018 at 7:30 PM

– Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM

– Sunday, September 30, 2018 at 2:00 PM

