Guide To Outdoor Summer Fun & Safety

As the sun warms the air, you may be making plans for barbecues, outdoor swims and any other excuse you can find to enjoy the outdoors, even if you’re going no further than your own backyard. Before you hit the pool or fire up the grill, though, it may be worth reviewing some summer safety tips. Turn to the resources below to help you make the most of your summer.

Grilling

Green Tips For A Better Barbecue: Creating An Eco-Friendly Oasis

From grilling and decorating to conserving water and making your own Tiki torches, these green tips can help get your earth-friendly party started.

King of the Grill: Serve It Up Safely [Infographic]

Grilling and barbecue can be fun and tasty, but it’s a good idea to take safety precautions, too.

Grilling Ideas: Vegetables, Pizza and Even Dessert

Expanding your grilling skills may lead to some amazing meals. Here are some new foods to try on the grill.

Quick Fix: How to Use an Onion to Clean Your Grill [GIF]

Your grill may get a lot of use this summer. Here is a quick trick to help clean it in no time with an onion.

Safety Tips for Your Backyard Deck

A deck can be a great place to host guests or enjoy some downtime with the family, but you’ll want to make sure it’s in tip-top shape first.

Quick Fix: Clean Your Patio Cushions [GIF]

Are your patio cushions looking a little dirty? Here’s a step-by-step guide to help clean them.

Considering a Backyard Fire Pit? Here’s What You Should Know

Learn about the options for backyard fire pits and pick up some useful safety tips.

‘Green’ Backyard Tip: Eco-Friendly Picnic

Here are some ways to help reduce the waste when you throw your next backyard bash.

Ease Into Camping in Your Own Backyard

Are you looking for a “staycation” adventure? Backyard camping may lead to a memorable evening for the whole family.

Pack Your Bags for These Last-Minute Summer Vacations

Planning a quick summer trip away from home doesn’t have to consume your time. Consider these tips to help create a fun getaway.

End the Summer in Style With a Block Party

Discover a few ideas on how to throw a gathering for your entire neighborhood.

6 Simple Labor Day Backyard Activities

Close out the summer with these fun backyard Labor Day games.