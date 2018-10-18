Guest Commentary – MEASURE Z VOTE NO

Also Read http://thevistapress.com/ballot-measure-for-proposition-z/

“Measure Z poses a threat to the safety of our City, and more importantly, our Children.”

My name is Vicki MacHale, and I am not necessarily opposed to allowing a legal dispensary within the City limits if there are protections in place for our citizens. To this end, the threat that Measure Z, The Citizens Medical Cannabis Business Initiative of 2017 brings to Vista is unconscionable and of grave danger to our safety and quality of life. I am further opposed to voting anybody into office who supports this measure, as it clearly shows an inability to read and comprehend, or worse, nefarious intent by the supporters towards the citizens of our City. Lack of integrity, or lack of common sense, is not something we should value in a City Official.

Did you know that Measure Z is sponsored by a multi‐millionaire living in Malibu who makes his living selling marijuana? While the Measure speaks to enforcement and a need to adhere to City Codes, the writer completely gutted Vista Municipal Codes, 10, 11 and 12 which speak to zoning and nuisance, therefore rendering it impossible to enforce against any permitted, and quite possibly, any non‐permitted dispensary. In a nutshell, everything which leads you to believe there are protections in place within Measure Z is a lie.

A FEW FACTS TO CONSIDER

If approved, Measure Z allows the Vista City Council to increase, but not decrease the number of dispensaries from a total of 11.

Requirements for approval of a dispensary include a one‐page business plan, a $100,000 deposit, possession of a business permit for the past six months, and no drug related felony conviction in the past four years. Why the high deposit and requirement of previously being in business? Is it possible that this is because the supporters of this Measure already have a plan in place as to who can meet

these requirements? Is this a set‐up? Why limit the felony requirement to “drugs” only? Do you think it is a good idea to have a larcenist, rapist, kidnapper, human trafficker, or a pedophile selling drugs in our neighborhoods?

You must be 21 to purchase cigarettes or alcohol in this state. Why is the limit 18 for a dispensary?

Why are children under 18 permitted inside of a dispensary with a legal guardian or medical doctor?

Adequate ventilation is only required if a dispensary occupies a portion of a building with other businesses. Odor is the number one complaint by residents and businesses near a dispensary or grow area. The measure only speaks to odors within a shared building, yet Measure Z only requires 500 feet from one dispensary to another.

Why were parking requirements for dispensaries reduced to 1 space per 1,000 square feet? This is less than any other commercial business in Vista. Traffic and parking is already troublesome in many areas of Vista, so why reduce this requirement for dispensaries?

Sections 10 and 11 of the Vista Municipal Code removed ALL language regarding land use restrictions for dispensaries. Does this not render any type of enforcement moot?

Will the 7% in City income derived from these dispensaries cover the cost to administer additional administrative staffing or increased crime and code enforcement? Increases in crime and administrative oversight has been a problem with every other City that has approved similar

There are so many inherent problems with this Measure that I cannot begin to cover all of them. I understand that many Vista residents are in favor of dispensaries, but let’s be smart and not rush into something that is a detriment to our community. Let’s wait another year, learn from other cities, and let the State finish finalizing regulations.

BY VOTING NO ON MEASURE Z, YOU SAY NO TO CRIME AND GREED AND YES TO THE SAFETY OF OUR CHILDREN, COMMUNITY, PROPERTY VALUES AND BUSINESS OWNERS. YOU SAY NO TO A DRAFTER WHO THINKS WE ARE NOT SMART ENOUGH TO UNDERSTAND THE DETRIMENTAL AND DANGEROUS RAMIFICATIONS OF THAT THIS MEASURE POSES.

