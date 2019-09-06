Guest Commentary – Garry Garretson

Vista, CA — The Vista Unified School District Board of Trustees passed Resolution 18-47 with the words “accountability and transparency” in the resolution. Then note the wording in section “d”, “funds solely to meet capital facility needs” not fund other interests. Then note section “e”, “the District does not intend to enter into a Project Labor Agreement”.

I could understand a reconsideration if the three public meetings produced solid evidence that the PLA would ensure more efficient and effective outcomes. However, there was antidotal support for both sides and not solid enough to change course, after the voters approved Measure LL.

The resolution was used extensively by the committee to convince the voters and various organizations to support the bond. Three of the present Trustees voted for the resolution and should think twice about a “bait and switch”. I was on that bond committee and would have supported the measure if the Board indicated that they would utilize a PLA. However, my word and the word of the committee would be questioned if a PLA was voted in after we gave our commitment to NO PLA, based on the board resolution.

Garry G. Garretson