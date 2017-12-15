David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The Lady Eagles of Tri City Christian Academy played host to the Lady Frogs of Guajome Park Academy as the game ended in a 0-0 tie. Jessica Lopez recorded 5 saves for the Eagles of Tri State Christian. Tri City will host Mountain Empire on 12-15-17 in a 3:30 pm kickoff.
Loading...You are here: Home > Calendar > Guajome Park And Tri City Christian Play to a 0-0 Tie In Girls Soccer
Guajome Park And Tri City Christian Play to a 0-0 Tie In Girls Soccer
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 5 hours ago on December 15, 2017
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: December 15, 2017 @ 4:17 pm
- Filed Under: Sports