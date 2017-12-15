Loading...
Guajome Park And Tri City Christian Play to a 0-0 Tie In Girls Soccer

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The Lady Eagles of Tri City Christian Academy played host to the Lady Frogs of Guajome Park Academy as the game ended in a 0-0 tie.  Jessica Lopez recorded 5 saves for the Eagles of Tri State Christian.  Tri City will host Mountain Empire on 12-15-17 in a 3:30 pm kickoff.
  Sports

