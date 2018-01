David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-1-18-The Frogs of Guajome Park Academy improve their record at 7-4 as they defeated the Eagles of Julian High School by a 70-28 score. Ty Ballard was the leading score for Guajome Park with 21, Michael Simmons with 10, Dre Benson with 13. For the Eagles of Julian Cody Perez led with 19,

Guajome Park’s next game is on Wednesday, January 18 when they are at San Diego Jewish Academy. Tipoff is at 7:00 pm.