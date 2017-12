David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The Frogs of Guajome Park Academy improve their record to 3-0 on the season as they defeated the White Tigers of Escondido Charter at 1-1 by a 61-47 score in the second round of the Del Lago Basketball Tournament.

Guajome Park was led by Tiberius Ballard with 25 points, 15 by Dreyton Benton and 10 by Cristian Garrett.

For Escondido Charter, Timothy Perez led with 14 and Anthony Cisinsky contributed with 11