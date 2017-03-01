Guajome Park Advances to Division V Final vs. Health Sciences of SD

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Tuesday, February 28, 2017-For the first time in the history of Guajome Park Academy the 2nd seed Frogs have advanced to the final round of the Division V Boys Basketball Tournament as they defeated High Tech of San Diego by a 70-59 score.

For the 18-8 Frogs, Kyle Grant led with 16 points, 14 by Dreyton Benson and Tiberus Ballard and 13 by Kevon Bell, and will take on the 19-2 Surgeons of Health Sciences of San Diego at San Marcos High for the Division V Boys Title at 7:pm on Thursday March 2nd.