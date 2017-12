David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The Frogs of Guajome Park improve their record to 4-0 on the season as they defeated the Jaguars of Valley Center by a 71-56 score. Ty Ballard led the Frogs with 27 points, Tournament MVP Cristian Garrett contributed with 19 and teammate Michael Simmons had 16.

For the Jags of Valley Center at 3-1, Kamin Davis led with 15, Alone Dominguez 12 and Keith Vasquez 10.

Guajome Park’s next game will be on 12-6-17 when they at Mission Vista Game time is 7:00 PM.