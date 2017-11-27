Guajome Park Academy Opens Boys Basketball Season

With a 69-49 win over Pacific Ridge in Del Lago Basketball

David A. Willauer-Contribting Writer-In the first game of The Del Lago Boys Basketball Tournament, the Frogs of Guajome Park High School opened the Boys Basketball Season as they defeated the Firebirds of Pacific Ridge from Carlsbad by a 69-49. Tiburus Ballard led the Frogs with 26 points, Cristian Garrett contributed with 17 points and D’Angelo Simmons with 12. Pacific Ridge was led by Grant Mahler with 10 points.

With the win the Frogs of Guajome Park Academy will take on O Farrell Charter on Tuesday, November 28, 2017