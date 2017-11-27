Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Guajome Park Academy Opens Boys Basketball Season

Guajome Park Academy Opens Boys Basketball Season

By   /  November 27, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

With a 69-49 win over Pacific Ridge in  Del Lago Basketball

 David A. Willauer-Contribting Writer-In the first game of The Del Lago Boys Basketball Tournament, the Frogs of Guajome Park High School opened the Boys Basketball Season as they defeated the Firebirds of Pacific Ridge from Carlsbad by a  69-49. Tiburus Ballard led the Frogs with 26 points, Cristian Garrett contributed with 17 points and D’Angelo Simmons with 12.  Pacific Ridge was led by Grant Mahler with 10 points.
With the win the Frogs of Guajome Park Academy  will take on O Farrell Charter on Tuesday, November 28, 2017
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 2 hours ago on November 27, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: November 27, 2017 @ 11:26 pm
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Tuttle’s 2nd half Miracle Magic Sparks Mission Hills to CIF Open Division Finals

Read More →