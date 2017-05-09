Guajome Park Academy To Host Annual Stakeholders Day

Community Event to Celebrate Student Success

Guajome Park Academy will hold its annual Stakeholders Day on May 11, 2017. This event is open to the community and will showcase student work, demonstrations, experiments and performances by Guajome’s Choir and Orchestra, as well as Drama Department. The event will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Guajome Park Academy campus. Join and celebrate the accomplishments of Guajome’s students and learn more about Guajome Schools.

Guajome Park Academy is a 6 – 12 public charter school located in Vista, CA. For more information about Guajome Schools, please visit www.guajome.net.

Guajome Schools…The mission of Guajome Schools is to inspire and mentor all learners to become responsible, critical thinking, global leaders through excellence and innovation in education.