Guajome Learning centers student raises $2,000 for community service project

9th Grade Student Decides to Tackle Homelessness

VISTA, May 1, 2017 –Guajome Learning Centers student Carlee Wood made it her mission to tackle homelessness. Carlee told her Independent Study teacher that for her Community Service project, she would raise funds to donate to local homeless shelters. With the help and support of her family, Carlee (9th grade) set up a GoFundMe page and raised $2,000 to help the homeless. With the donations, Carlee purchased goods, including blankets and sweatshirts to donate to Father Joe’s Village and a local homeless shelter in Vista, CA. In addition to the material goods, Carlee also traveled to San Diego to give money to Father Joe’s Village.

“Carlee is a phenomenal student. She came up with this idea and with the encouragement and support of her family, did a tremendous amount of research and raised the funds” said Wendy Hill, teacher, Guajome Learning Centers. Carlee will be recognized by the Guajome Learning Centers Board of Directors in June for going above and beyond and making a difference in the local community.

Guajome Learning Centers (GLC) is a blended K-12 Independent Study and Home School program located in Vista, CA. GLC is designed for students in North County who are better served with a more individualized approach.

