Guadalupe in the Guest Room & Teatro Pueblo Nuevo Festival at NVA

Carlsbad, CA. September 2018 – New Village Arts is excited to announce the second show of its eighteenth season, and the second mainstage production of Teatro Pueblo Nuevo, the San Diego premiere of Tony Meneses’ GUADALUPE IN THE GUEST ROOM, directed by NVA’s Associate Artistic Director, Nadia Guevara.

This moving new play tells the story of Guadalupe Castillo, who has lost a daughter, and her son-in-law Steve, who has lost a wife. Guadalupe and Steve have nothing in common but a shared grief—and although neither of them speak the other’s language, they find a new way to connect: through an unlikely love of telenovelas—wildly-popular Latin American soap operas. This play is a deeply moving and very funny celebration of life, new beginnings, and the healing power of telenovelas.

Nadia Guevara makes her mainstage directorial debut with GUADALUPE IN THE GUEST ROOM. Previous NVA credits include directing CINDERELLA EATS RICE AND BEANS: A SALSA FAIRY TALE, and choreography and featured performances for THE SECRET GARDEN and BUDDY – THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY. In addition to her theatrical work, Guevara is also spearheading several surround events in conjunction with NVA’s bilingual and bicultural outreach program, Teatro Pueblo Nuevo.

Gabriela Nelson makes her NVA debut as Guadalupe. Nelson is an award-winning actress, singer, percussionist, and ballroom dancer who was recently featured in San Diego Rep’s Latin X Playwright’s Festival. Nelson has also been featured in several television series, including KIDD VIDEO, ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, and WESTWORLD. She is joined by returning NVA performer Tom Steward as Steve. Steward recently wrote and performed his solo show ONE MAN BOND at the San Diego Fringe Festival, and was last seen at NVA in 2017’s AWAKE & SING.

Nelson and Steward are joined by Ciarlene Coleman as Raquel. Coleman was most recently seen in AVENUE Q at NVA, and she is a prominent member of the San Diego theatre community and a Founding Co-Artistic Director of MaArte Theatre Collective, an organization dedicated to the Filipino-American theatre presence in San Diego. Daniel Novoa rounds out the cast as Roberto in his NVA debut. Novoa has been seen in theatres throughout Southern California.

GUADALUPE IN THE GUEST ROOM is a production of NVA’s Teatro Pueblo Nuevo program, and will be accompanied by the inaugural Teatro Pueblo Nuevo Festival in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month. Sponsored by County of San Diego’s Board of Supervisors Community Enhancement Program, Wells Fargo, 104.5 Radio Latina, and in partnership with Vedanza Dance Company, the Teatro Pueblo Nuevo Festival will offer a series of free family-friendly community events (suggested donations are welcome).

“Teatro Pueblo Nuevo is much more than theatre – it’s about coming together and celebrating all walks of life through community programming,” says Guevara, founder and producer of Teatro Pueblo Nuevo.

“We are proud and excited to offer a wide range of events over the course of the month and look forward to celebrating multiculturalism and great theatre.”

The festival will kick off with a reading of Noemi de la Puente’s GENERIC HISPANIC, which follows the comedic misadventures of gifted advertising freelancer Maribel, who is trying to navigate how the Latinx population is portrayed in an industry that still relies on stereotypes and ethnic misrepresentation. The fast-paced comedy with a diverse cast will be directed by Daniel Jáquez, co-founder of TuYo Theatre.

The HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH CELEBRACIÓN in the New Village Arts Foundry will feature interactive art, raffles, guitarist Ruben de Anda, folkloric dance from House of Panama, a presentation of Brazilian zouk-lambada by AI Zouk, and a salsa and bachata dance show from VeDanza Dance Company. ENTRE BRUMAS ME ENCONTRÉ UN CHOCOLATE or, THROUGH THE FOG I FOUND A CHOCOLATE is a one woman clown show by Tijuana multidisciplinary artist Ariadnalí de la Peña. The story, which transcends language, follows Leonor, an elderly woman reliving her life’s best memories while struggling to remember them. Co-hosted by VeDanza Dance Company, TPN will present SALSA AND BACHATA SUNDAY, an event featuring a Latin dance lesson following by open dancing.

GUADALUPE IN THE GUEST ROOM will run from September 28 to October 28, 2018.

REVIEWS:

“Engrossing, sensitive, and humorous!” — The New York Times

“Meneses conveys emotional truths that are difficult to articulate… his is a distinctive voice worthy of

attention.” – New Jersey Star-Ledger