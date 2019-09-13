Growing California Native Plants

Amy Mansfield Photo

Vista, CA — California native plants will be the topic of a presentation at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 4, at the Gloria McClellan Senior Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive. A representative from Moosa Creek, a north county wholesale nursery, will explain what you need to know to successfully grow California native plants. Fingertip lunch is at noon followed by business meeting at 12:30, and program at 1:45 p.m. Visit www.vistagardenclub.org or email Vistagardenclub@gmail.com.